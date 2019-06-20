By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
Charlie Johnson isn’t new to the restaurant business around Charlotte Harbor.
As 50 percent owner of Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar in Punta Gorda, Johnson said he’d been looking to create a new restaurant on the other side of the bridge, hence the name “Over The Bridge.”
That’s when the old Porky’s Roadhouse location at 4300 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, “fell into his lap.”
“We were looking at the old Emil’s location that burnt down (in Deep Creek),” Johnson said, “but this came about and the space … I loved the space, but it just needed a lot of work to get it cleaned up. It needed some real tender loving care.”
Johnson never closed the bar during renovations, which began in April.
Tonight, they will hold their grand opening, starting at 3 p.m. with a show by local country band Neon Summer, followed by American Made at 7 p.m., a popular local rock and roll cover band.
The Changes
“It was a bar for 20 years but I had to change it from the last five years (when) it kind of went downhill,” Johnson said. “I had to do something major with this space, so it’s not just Porky’s with a new name.”
In the renovations, they completely remodeled the bathrooms, stripped and cleaned the kitchens and built out the bar.
“We are working on the stage and the dance floor,” Johnson said.
The Entertainment
The next step: make the bar a nightly attraction for music, comedy, games and more, and when the fall rolls around, football.
“There is no true live music venue in Charlotte County,” said General Manager Chris Martin. “People have music, but they kind of like move some tables out the way and that’s it. We are going to have our audio, our sound system, our lights — that we just hooked up — that go with the flow of the music. The atmosphere that you have here is something that you have to go down to Fort Myers to see.”
“I wanted something that fits all music genres,” Johnson said. “I love the open rafters on the ceiling, and that’s why I wanted my bar front expanded. It just kind of fits that industrial look that is kind of neutral where I can bring in a country band, rock band, blues and it all still fits … I think this area is begging for this.”
Come football season, Over The Bridge will have large and small television options with all the games available for fans.
“The 200-inch TV screens we have and the audio we have set up for the games for football and we are adding more TVs,” Martin said. “I think this is going to be the best football spot to be at.”
The Menu
The menu has also been completely revamped, according to Martin.
“It is a smaller menu but all the food is executed much better,” Martin said. “My father is an executive chef and consultant for 37 years and he has come in and helped us and shown us ways to take food like your average chicken wings and turn them into something unique.”
“The menu is typical American bar fare,” Johnson said. “We appeal to all the genres − pizza, tacos, hot dogs, burgers − and we got wings and on the healthier side we got wraps and salads ... we just elevated the quality of it all.”
