PORT CHARLOTTE — State funding for affordable housing dropped for Charlotte County 68 percent between fiscal 2017 and 2019, the county's housing manager told the Sun Friday.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved the spending the last $274,373 of fiscal 2107 funds about to expire with the State Housing Initiative Partnership funds (SHIP). The county will use the funds for a five-year loan of $160,000 to Habitat for Humanity to build homes for low income people. Another loan of $114,373 will also go toward installing hurricane shutters on the 30, 1969-era Oak Tree Village apartments owned by the Punta Gorda Housing Authority.
The full funding for fiscal 2017 was about $1.1 million now fully spent, Turner said. That annual funding dropped to $761,000 the following year, and $355,746 the year after that — fiscal 2019. Predictions are that the state legislature will increase allocations by about 2 percent for the coming year.
Why the drop?
The answer, according to housing advocates, is the annual raid on the so-called Sadowski Housing Trust Fund. The fund is named after the state legislator who wrote the legislation requiring real estate transaction stamp fees to be placed in trust for affordable housing. In recent years, however, the legislature has claimed more pressing demands for that money, citing, for example, helping public schools increase security in the wake of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
State Rep. Michael Grant of Charlotte County told the Sun earlier that one legislature cannot constrain future legislatures in this way, particularly if there are higher priorities such as rebuilding the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael.
Affordable housing advocates for Charlotte County and elsewhere in the state have made their top priority the return to full funding for the Sadowski Fund. It would have earned Charlotte County $32 million in the past 20 years, according to Angela Hogan of the Gulf Coast Partnership.
Why did the county wait so long to spend the fiscal 2017 SHIP money?
The state creates complex rules for spending these funds, Turner said. The county has to make sure it meets these overlapping percentages:
- Homeownership activities: at least 65 percent
- Construction/building rehab and repair: at least 75 percent
- Aid to households at the very lowest income level: at least 30 percent.
- Aid to households with special needs or category such as disabled or veteran: at least 20 percent.
- Direct client assistance, e.g. emergency rental payments: whatever is left over.
A rare project that would hit all four requirements would be, for example, Turner said, an extremely low income household wanting to build a home and with a special needs member. But that would be unlikely, because extremely low income families are usually not in a position to afford home ownership, even with assistance, she said.
One problem that held up spending fiscal 2017 money, Turner said, was the many homeowners who could not find contractors or skilled trades people to do their repairs. That's when the housing authority stepped in with the hurricane shutter project and other repairs. Those homeowners who did not get their repair projects in this round, will be placed first on the list for the next round of funding.
The maximum that can be spent per home rehab is $30,000, Turner said.
