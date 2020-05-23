It was just over 2 months ago that our state and local communities were notified of the safer-at-home order by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ask anyone — they’ll probably tell you that it seems like it was 4-6 months ago.
Now we’re in full phase one of reopening of our state and local communities, following a cautious partial phase one, rightfully so.
I’m pleased with the cautious approach Gov. DeSantis is taking to reopen the state. He could’ve opened up the state at a much faster rate, like some other states. He’s watched the results of other states with the opening of hair salons, barbers, gyms and other businesses. He opened restaurants at 25% capacity instead of 50%. He took some heat for that.
I think Gov. DeSantis understands the vulnerable population that we have in this state, and especially in our assisted living, long term care facilities and nursing homes. The National Guard testing task force was a great step to protect the elderly, among other safeguards.
He had to maneuver through unprecedented times in the national spotlight as the leader of one of the largest states in the nation. He faced significant criticism from national media and some media outlets within the state. Some of the criticism was premature and not necessary in the middle of a crisis, in my opinion.
I’m not pleased, however, with the governor’s continued attacks on the media because they reported on what some experts feared would happen to the state if the Governor did not act when he did. The experts, media and state knew residents from other states and countries were fleeing to Florida to escape stringent lockdowns.
They were coming from hot spots, which put all of us at serious risk of becoming the next hot spot. Crisis averted, thankfully.
Now that the hot spot threat is over, it’s cause for careful celebration, not childish attacks on the media. That’s not going to solve anything. Unfortunately, we live in a time when some local, state and national leaders do not respect the freedom of the press granted under the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution.
The media is reporting thousands of stories across the state and in local communities to make sure everyone is informed during this crisis. We’re doing our job.
All of us need to continue to do our part to ensure this phased reopening works.
We need to work together, not against each other.
Not Democrats against Republicans.
Not the government against the media.
Not the media against the government.
Not the people against the government.
Not the government against the people.
We’re all Americans. We need to defeat this deadly virus together as Americans.
I’ve been watching as our restaurants, stores and many businesses return to operation under the new executive order issued. Businesses are still struggling to get workers back, social distance, sanitize and do everything they need to do to make their customers feel safe and spend money again.
Our businesses are trying to get their revenue back to survive this pandemic. As we’ve already heard, many businesses are already out of business. Many more may not make it to the end of the year.
Our counties and cities are executing their plans to reopen facilities, parks and our local governments. All our local leaders are working hard to make the right decisions when it comes to the economy and keeping people safe.
Will everything be perfect? No, but we have to start somewhere. This is unprecedented.
Today, I urge everyone to do everything in their power to maintain social distancing, wear a mask in public, wash your hands and to not gather in large crowds. I’m very concerned about people thinking this is over since everything is opening back up. I’ve noticed some concerning lack of protective measures by some.
I’m sure some of you may have noticed it, too.
Let’s not reverse all the progress we’ve made with slowing the spread of this virus. It’s not over.
The situation is getting better, but our editors, reporters and I spend a lot of time listening to police and fire scanners for breaking news. We hear the calls for EMS.
The virus is still in our communities and many are still dying from it.
Protect your families, friends and loved ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.