Haunted houses. Unsolved murders. Drowned lovers. Cremated corpses. Mysterious assassins. Exploding appliances. Burning flesh. Vicious dogs. Punctured lungs. Shrieking goblins. Rampant racists. Burial grounds. Shady roadhouses. Love triangles. Sharp knives.
All are part of Charlotte County's history.
With Halloween soon upon us, Charlotte County History Services is presenting "Chilling Tales of Charlotte County" throughout the month.
Program coordinator Crystal Diff and a group of "living history" performers and volunteers did a deep dive into the area's historical archives to come up with tales from Charlotte County's dark side.
Library programs usually attract anywhere from five to 20 people, but on a recent Tuesday, about 65 packed into a small upstairs room at the Port Charlotte Library for the hour-long creep show. The room was so full, some had to watch from just outside the doors.
"Chilling Tales" isn't new, but this year, they decided to do something different. Before, the stories were toned down, the rougher edges sanded off. This year, they cut loose.
"This is the first time we've gone into more detail," Diff told the Sun.
Comparing the content of the program to an R-rated movie that might be too intense for younger viewers, Diff told the audience, "We are not going to hold back."
And they didn't.
Diff and other performers from the Historical Voyagers group brought to life many figures from local lore — as well as all the awful things that happened to them. The crowd was rapt as one person after another was shot, stabbed, drowned, mauled, haunted and burned.
The audience clapped at the end — not just for the gristle and grue, but for the glimpse into Charlotte's past.
"It's delightful," said Hope Wanko, of Port Charlotte, who said she's now interested in visiting Indian Spring Cemetery where many of the program's subjects are buried. "In today's world, the (stories) are not really 'gory gory.' It really gave an insight into what life was like before (Charlotte) was a county."
The program began in 2012 as a companion to the county's cemetery tours.
"We decided to take it on the road," Diff said. "Not everyone can go on cemetery tours, so we could bring them to the community buildings."
The stories are based on research from mostly primary sources: diaries, census records, marriage records, death certificates, cemetery records, newspapers and oral histories.
Interest in the programs was so high this year that Diff scheduled additional performances.
Here are some highlights from the show:
The legend of Big Six
What is now Punta Gorda Isles was once a den of prostitution, Diff said. And the queen who ruled over it had many aliases but was known to folks here as Ollie Brackett, or by her nickname, Big Six. Standing six feet, three inches, Big Six loomed large not just for her height, but for her flamboyant sense of style.
"I am constantly researching more and more information about Big Six," Diff said, adding she's her favorite subject from the program. "There's always something new that I find out."
If you've never heard the full story of Big Six, we won't spoil it here. But let's just say her death revealed more than one surprise.
The Viking funeral is cancelled
Perry and Marian McAdow were a wealthy couple who both strongly believed in life after death. They conducted seances, and made an agreement that whoever died first would come back and tilt a picture on the wall as a message from the beyond the veil.
Wheelchair-bound due to a spinal ailment, Perry decreed in his will that his spine be removed after his death for medical study. As for the rest of him, Perry had a terrible fear of worms gnawing at his body in the grave, according to Kelly Gaylord, who dressed in widow's weeds for her portrayal of Marian.
Perry wanted not just cremation, but a Viking funeral — his body placed in a boat, set aflame and then cast adrift on the water. But officials at the time said that was a marine hazard. A compromise was made: He got a funeral pyre along the water.
Did the KKK kill Punta Gorda's top cop?
Stan Stewart played doomed city marshal John Bowman, a town-taming lawman who ran roughshod over the area's criminal element, especially bootleggers.
One night in 1903, Bowman was home with his family when his quest for justice caught up to him.
"A shot rings out and blows the back of my head off," Stewart/Bowman said. It was the first recorded death of a police officer in Punta Gorda.
The man accused of his murder was condemned to hang, but his sentence was later commuted to life. He walked off a chain gang and was never seen again.
Rumor was, the Ku Klux Klan felt Bowman was threatening their interests and may have played a role in his death.
Never tick off a taxidermist
In researching the program, Diff and her team uncovered a story about prominent early Punta Gorda citizen Samuel Huffman.
Huffman, who sat on the city council, made it known he would be in his regular spot at the Hotel Dade if anyone wanted an audience with him. One day, a neighbor upset with Huffman over a land dispute showed up. A taxidermist, he had brought with him one of the extremely sharp implements of his craft.
"The first three slashes I didn't even feel," said Scot Shively, as Huffman. The 10 that followed, however...
Despite 13 stab wounds, Huffman survived.
One tip for avoiding danger in Punta Gorda during its early days, according to Diff: "Don't be a marshal or a city councilman."
