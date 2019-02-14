PORT CHARLOTTE — Escape the sea of chocolates and uncomfortable public displays of affection today by barricading yourself in Madam Ruth’s potion workshop.
Skipping the candle-lit dinners, the Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte is hosting a Valentine’s-themed escape room aimed at teens.
It involves locking them in a room and requiring them to solve various puzzles, find clues and hidden keys to get Madam Ruth’s famous love potion and, hopefully, win over their crush.
This isn’t the library’s first escape room, said Hana Brown, Charlotte County Library System’s youth librarian.
“We’ve done a Harry Potter theme,” Brown said, “this is the first time doing this theme.”
Groups of five or six will attempt to escape the academically-focused escape room.
“Sometimes you’re in a group with people you don’t know,” Brown said. “It works much better if you communicate and actually talk to your group and bounce ideas off each other.”
The library tries to do an escape room a couple times a year, thanks to their Breakout EDU kit that helps them create these escape rooms. The room was set up the night before.
So, will kids be able to escape?
“I definitely think it’s possible,” Brown said.
