PUNTA GORDA — If your driver's license is suspended because of unpaid court fees, you have the chance to get it reinstated at a minimal cost Saturday
During "Operation Green Light," from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda, the Clerk of Court will waive the 40% collection fees that are added on to unpaid court fees after 90 days.
"There are times when people can't afford that, so we want to waive that fee this one day only, so they can come on in and feel like it's not such a financial obligation," said Clerk of Court Roger Eaton. "They can be back on the road, driving legally, and that's the goal."
The Clerk of Court sent postcards out to around 1,300 people to let them know about the opportunity. Those are the most recent cases, where addresses on file are likely to be correct, but Eaton said there are close to 15,000 cases where money is currently owed.
The office last did Operation Green Light in 2015. During that event, 108 cases were paid, including, $12,438.91 on 84 civil traffic cases; $5,536.55 on 11 criminal traffic cases; $5,930.57 on 12 misdemeanor cases, and $32 on one felony case.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
