PORT CHARLOTTE - A Charlotte County nursing assistant accused of battering patients at Royal Palm Retirement Center last year had his license revoked by the Florida Department of Health earlier this month.
The order of emergency suspension states Ken Summerall "repeatedly lost his temper and used force against patients" from September through November of 2018.
One 72-year-old victim with Alzheimer's was tapping her foot when Summerall allegedly stood on her feet and told her to stop in a menacing tone.
Another 84-year-old patient with Alzheimer's had a habit of getting out of bed and wandering the hallways at night. On one occasion, Summerall allegedly grabbed the patient in a bear hug and dragged him back to his room, then shoved him onto the bed and began to undress him.
After removing the patient's belt, Summerall struck the patient with it several times, according to the order.
Another time when the same patient was wandering, Summerall again became irritated and shoved him into his room, making him lose his balance and hit his head on the door.
Summerall did not report the patient's injury, despite knowing he would likely have been transported to the hospital via ambulance for examination, because he feared losing his job, according to the order.
The following morning, staff at Royal Palm found a bruise and knot on the patient's forehead, the order stated.
A third patient was sitting on the floor, refusing to stand up, and attempting to hit and kick Summerall when he grabbed her by the wrists and dragged her toward her room. A co-worker intervened and encouraged Summerall to treat the patient more gently.
But when Summerall took the patient into her room, he shoved her onto the bed and allegedly he told her, "You're not going to continue to get away with this behavior, especially after kicking me..."
The co-worker heard the patient scream and entered the room, telling Summerall she would handle getting the patient ready for bed.
Two of Summerall's co-workers saw him curse and slam a door in the patient's face, according to the order.
Summerall was arrested on Dec. 8, 2018 for three counts of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Two cases remain open, while the third was dropped shortly after his arraignment.
The order for suspension of his license states that nursing is an inherently stressful profession, and nursing assistants must have "good judgment and moral character" and must be able to employ effective de-escalation techniques to avoid engaging in violence toward patients.
"Mr. Summerall's use of force against multiple elderly, mentally disabled patients, including striking, shoving, and dragging patients, indicates that Mr. Summerall does not possess the good judgment or moral character to practice as a nursing assistant in manner that is safe for patients," the order states. "Mr. Summerall's disregard for the laws and rules governing the practice of nursing assistance shows that his continued practice as a nursing assistant presents an immediate, serious danger to the health, welfare, and safety of the public."
DOH did not respond to questions from Sun on why the emergency order was issued months after the arrest but prior to the criminal case disposition.
