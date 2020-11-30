A company that sells lien-filing services announced $18.3 million in liens on the unfinished Sunseeker resort property in Charlotte Harbor.
Allegiant Travel Co., which owns Sunseeker, told The Daily Sun Monday that it has paid all of its contractor obligations and any outstanding liens are against subcontractors.
“These types of filings are typical when a construction project is closed out or suspended, as suppliers look to protect their payment interests,” said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey.
The 22-acre site remains dormant since the pandemic shut down construction in March. Six giant cranes stand idle after months of moving massive amounts of concrete on the narrow waterfront job site on U.S. 41. Phase one of the resort was expected to cost at least $420 million.
Many of the liens associated with the property are against Ceco Concrete Construction, a national company. In turn, Ceco on Oct. 9 filed a lien against the property for $3 million in unpaid bills. That lien was filed against Point Charlotte Development LLC, which has the same address as Allegiant in Las Vegas.
Grey confirmed that Allegiant has paid its obligations through Point Charlotte as well as Sunseeker.
The Daily Sun reached out to Ceco to confirm this, but the receptionist sent the call to a phone extension that did not accept messages. The company did not immediately respond to email requests for information.
Also mentioned in the liens is Suffolk Construction, the general contractor.
The lien filing company, Levelset, contacted the Sun last week. The company’s content manager, Justin Gitelman, said, “Sunseeker resort contractors’ payments have been paused.”
“We want to help bring awareness of these issues to the industry,” Gitelman said.
Many of the liens were filed with the Charlotte County Clerk of Court in April and May after construction was first suspended. Allegiant had said it was paying for the resort project through its current income, which was booming. Airline travel ground to a halt early in the pandemic, however, requiring massive government payouts to keep them aloft. Hotel construction across the country also has slumped due to the pandemic.
Allegiant announced earlier this year that it was seeking partners to complete construction of the project. President John Redmond said he had received many calls. The company has not announced any deals, however.
Contractors file liens against property in an attempt to preserve their place in line for repayment, if the property is sold.
