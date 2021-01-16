Elizabeth Brust was recently named executive director at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.
"Elizabeth will be a great asset and leader to the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda team," said Stacy Valdivia, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Sun States Region. "She has a strong work ethic and displays great enthusiasm each and every day she comes to work."
Brust comes to Life Care Center of Punta Gorda from Life Care Center at Inverrary in Lauderhill, Florida, where she served as executive director for almost three years. Prior to that, she was administrator in training at Life Care Center of Jacksonville. She did an internship at an assisted living facility’s memory care unit while in college.
"I was really drawn to working with the elderly,” said Brust of the experience. "There’s something really powerful about the fact that they all have their own stories and experiences, and it’s an honor to care for them."
Originally from Cape Coral, Brust earned her bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She is currently relocating to Punta Gorda with her husband.
College news
Lisa Ferrentino, of North Port, graduated with a master of science in nursing from Graceland University in Iowa.
Savanah Nelson, of Arcadia, was named to the dean's list at South Plains College in Texas.
