MURDOCK — The renourishment of Charlotte County's Gulf shorelines along Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro islands went well. Very well.
"It went as smoothly as possible," Public Works project manager Matt Logan told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee at their regular meeting Thursday.
More than 1.2 million cubic yards of new sand added to eroded beaches along Manasota Key from Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County south to the Stump Pass State Beach, Knight and Don Pedro islands' shorelines.
The county, however, has more to do.
Hard bottoms
State permitting agencies required the county to replace bare hard bottom habitat that was offshore of Manasota Key and covered with new sand.
The bare, hard bottom was located in 10 feet of water, about 200 feet from Manasota Key's shoreline. The trough encompassed 4.25 acres and was 5,000 feet long. The county's contractor, Texas-based Cayo LLC, will build an artificial reef with limestone rocks at two locations.
"The contractor is mobilizing," Logan said. In two weeks, he expects people will see Cayo's barge offshore of Manasota Key laying rocks for the new hard bottom habitats. Cayo was awarded an $6.8 million contract to construct six-acres of artificial hard bottom reef.
One artificial hard bottom will be constructed a quarter to half mile offshore from Manasota Key, north of the Englewood Beach. A second hard bottom will be constructed roughly a quarter mile offshore of the southern boundary of Englewood Beach. Both sites will sit in water depths ranging from 20 to 22 feet.
Stump Pass
Next year, the county, along with Coastal Engineering Consultants, will evaluate whether Stump Pass needs a maintenance dredging. The inlet was last dredged in 2017.
"We do anticipate a 2021 dredge of Stump Pass, but all of that is contingent on how well (the groin) has performed," Logan said. "If we can extend (dredging) another year, then we will."
The county will also evaluate permeable rock groin at the southern tip of Manasota Key.
The limestone groin was designed to keep some of the sand from being carried by currents into the Stump Pass channel. But unlike hardened jetties — like those lining the Venice Inlet — some sand is able to slip south onto Palm Island Resort and Don Pedro Island’s shorelines.
The groin extends 400 feet out into the water at a downward slope and extends another 100 feet below the water’s surface.
Separately, the county wants to assess shoaling reported in Ski Alley at Stump Pass. However, dredging Ski Alley could require additional permitting and would not be feasible for the county to include with the dredging of Stump Pass in 2021, Logan suggested.
