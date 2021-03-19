When the Charlotte County School District canceled proms this year, four Charlotte High School students — all lifelong friends — decided they would hold their own.
Seniors Dylan Anthony, Brianna Donaldson, Kylie McQueen and junior Rylee Rebol put their heads together to plan a private prom event, "Our Night To Shine," at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
"We wanted to make sure students still had the opportunity to make memories," said Anthony, who is senior class president. "Even if it isn't a typical prom."
District spokesperson Mike Riley confirmed there would be no proms at any Charlotte public school this year.
"Following rules put down by the CDC and Charlotte County Health Department, our three high schools are not sponsoring proms this year," he said.
This sparked an effort among students and parents at each high school to hold their own private events.
Graduation ceremonies, however, will be held live and in-person this year, but staff and administration are still working out the details. Last year's graduation ceremonies were online.
McQueen , the Tarpon Leadership Association president, suspected prom would be canceled.
"A lot of students have not even been to a dance before, so we're excited to provide them with the opportunity."
After having planned other school dances, Anthony was able to apply her skills. With preset safety protocols developed by the student government, the girls were able to devise a safety plan for their prom:
- The night will start with temperature checks, and face masks are required upon arrival.
- The event will also have security at the door, and re-entry will be prohibited.
- Their requirements also note that only juniors and seniors of Charlotte High are allowed to attend, leaving dates from other grades and schools out of the mix.
- Masks may only be removed for the dinner portion of the event.
With the help of Rebol's parents, the girls have been planning the event for the past three weeks.
When her father, CHS alum Todd Rebol, was approached to help, he couldn't say no.
"When we found out the school canceled the prom, the girls immediately went to work," Todd Rebol said. "We are incorporating as much policy and are making sure parents know we're doing all that we can. If the kids don't feel comfortable, they will not come."
The venue, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, has limited capacity to 300 students. A normal CHS prom would have had 600 to 700 students.
Nonetheless, the girls are excited to provide the opportunity to as many juniors and seniors they can. They expect another group from Charlotte High will also hold a private event in Arcadia.
Donaldson, president of the National Honor Society, has been looking forward to prom since her freshman year.
"I still have my dress from last year when I never thought we would be hit with such an unexpected change," she said.
Rylee Rebol, a member of the Honor Society, supports her friends' efforts despite being a junior. She wonders how the pandemic may change what it means to have a "normal" high school experience.
"If things don't get better, it'll affect the entire experience for freshmen and sophomores," she said.
Her father has been witnessing the changes of the last year.
"All you hope is for your kids to have the same types of experiences as you did," he said.
The event is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, with a reduced ticket price of $25. A third of the tickets have already been sold.
