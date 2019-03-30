The Lifelong Learning Institute of Charlotte County, a non-profit organization that offers educational courses for adults, is offering two new classes for April.
- “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” 10 a.m. Tues., April 9.
This year will be the 100th anniversary since the passage and ratification of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. Two women who led the charge for woman’s suffrage in 1848 were Anthony and Stanton. Their friendship, their passion for the cause, their untiring work for the rights of women over the course of half a century, laid the foundation for the eventual passage of the amendment, though neither of them lived to see this success. The course will be taught by Dorothy Brooks, who has captured many of the women’s significant moments in her recently published poetry collection “Subsoil Plowing”. Her poems are written in the voice of Anthony and Stanton. Join Brooks for a look at the highlights
- of their struggle, and a discussion of the way this work for women’s full equality is still ongoing.
- “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” Three-series course: 10 a.m. Thurs., April 11, April 17 and May 2.
The course will look at three themes: the discovery of change and the theory of evolution, when being the fittest
- just wasn’t enough, and the age of anthropocene- three revolutions and three bad habits. An optional reading list to go along with the classes will be provided. The courses will be taught by Kate Borduas, a Florida Master Naturalist.
Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533.
• • •
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School Charlotte Campus has announced its students of the month for February: freshmen Nicholas Ruano and Johanna Heckman, sophomores Hailey Lainhart and Brian Magnuson, juniors Marc Kaneko and Yannis Rodriguez, and seniors Quest Carter, Gifta Anil.
