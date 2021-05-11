It's one thing to donate to a good cause, but a whole other to lift 315 pounds while doing so.
Rhino Strength & Performance in Port Charlotte celebrated its grand opening with a deadlift party fundraiser Saturday.
The funds raised went directly toward the operations of The Long Walk Home Foundation, based in Venice which is dedicated to helping veterans and their family members make the transition from military to civilian life.
Both organizations are veteran operated, and both had one goal in mind — to raise awareness for the life of a vet.
"If we're doing it right, then the money will come," said Ron Zaleski, founder of TLWH. "But, money is not our priority."
Rhino Strength & Performance owners Ryan and Tarra Farnham reached out to Zaleski to hold a deadlift party to benefit the foundation.
Donations rolled in with every deadlift repetition locals could lift.
"Our priority is that people know about us so, if they need help with a veteran, we're there for them," Zaleski said.
The Farnhams enjoy supporting other veterans.
"At our gym in North Carolina, we held many functions like this," Tarra said. "And, deadlifts are really good for you. Do your deadlifts."
Maitlin Myers was there to show her support. She deadlifted 135 pounds, bringing her donations to double digits.
"It's all for a good cause," she said.
Gym owner Ryan made deadlifting 315 pounds look easy.
"A deadlift a day keeps the doctor away," he said.
Rhino Strength & Performance also offers a free program, Vet Strong, for local veterans to regain mental and physical strength through personal training and counseling sessions.
Rhino Strength & Performance is at 3527 Tamiami Trail, Unit E. For more information, visit rhinostrengthfl.com/vetstrong.
To learn more on The Long Walk Home, visit thelongwalkhome.org.
