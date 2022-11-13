Jerrick Davis, Jetson Davis, Nolan Smith, Eli Smith, Jenice Carr and Chelsea Carr pose for a selfie at one of the many locations available for Christmas photos throughout Fishermen’s Village during the “Lighting of the Village,” held Saturday.
Santa Claus made a special appearance and declared “Everyone in attendance for the ‘Lighting of the Village’ was on his 'nice list.'" Santa Claus also helped lead everyone in a countdown to the "Lighting of the Village" with thousands of lights!
Fishermen’s Village kicked off the holiday season with the “Lighting of the Village,” on Saturday evening. The lights remain on until 5 p.m. Nov. 26.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Pipers and Drummers of the “Guns and Hoses Pipes ‘N Drums of Southwest Florida” marched in their traditional parade throughout Fishermen’s Village during the “Lighting of the Village.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Heralding Trumpeters Alan Klispie and Cindy Klispie, welcome visitors to the "Lighting of the Village" with a wide variety of Christmas carols.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Barbara “Mimi” Brinkman, Melody Brinkman and Skye Brinkman took a moment to pose at one of the many locations available for Christmas photos throughout Fishermen’s Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
“Nyxie,” a Siberian husky, and Lori Shaps took a moment to pose at one of the many locations available for Christmas photos throughout Fishermen’s Village during the “Lighting of the Village.”
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
The Shane Duncan Band provided a wide variety of music, on the South Beach stage, for the hundreds who attended their performance at the “Lighting of the Village,” held Saturday
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Fishermen’s Village kicked off the holiday season with the “Lighting of the Village” on Saturday evening.
The celebration displayed a record number of lights throughout the village.
The evening started at Sunset Beach Club as the Shane Duncan Band took the stage at with a wide variety of musical entertainment. The official ceremony began at 6 p.m. with a visit from Santa Claus and the official “Lighting of the Village.”
