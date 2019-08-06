By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — “Electricity is really just organized lightning,” comedian George Carlin has said.
Lightning, however, is no laughing matter when it strikes home.
Leave it to Florida to have the rarity of a lightning strike blowing up a toilet. A Port Charlotte incident has received national media attention.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen that happen,” said Dustin Norman, National Weather Service meteorologist, referring to a lightning strike incident Sunday.
“Lightning can travel through electrical systems and sewer systems,” Norman said. “It’s recommended for people to not take showers, baths, during lightning storms. Any contact with plumbing could be a way for lightning to enter the house.”
Port Charlotte resident Marylou Ward and her family had the close encounter with lightning when a bolt struck the septic tank of their home Sunday on Fillmore Avenue in Port Charlotte, causing their toilet to explode.
“So, when it hit (the ground) it exploded,” Brittany Borges, co-owner of A-1 Affordable Plumbing, the company that responded to the call, told the Sun. “The pressure had nowhere to go so it blew through the entire sewage line up into the house and blew the toilet off of the floor.”
No one was injured in the incident, but the damage was done.
“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward told WINK News. “We came in here and the toilet was laying on the floor.”
There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area, according to NWS.
If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm.
NWS offers some tips for how to avoid being struck by lightning indoors and out.
If you are outside...
Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.
Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.
If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.
If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers no protection from lightning.
Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.
If you are inside...
Stay off corded phones. You can use cellular or cordless phones.
Don’t touch electrical equipment such as computers, TVs, or cords. You can use remote controls safety.
Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes.
Stay away from exterior windows and doors doors that might contain metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
Stay off balconies, porches and out of open garages or car ports.
Do not lay on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.
Protect your pets: Dog houses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.
Protect your property: Lightning generates electric surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from the actual strike. Typical surge protectors will not protect equipment from a lightning strike. Do not unplug equipment during a thunderstorm as there is a risk you could be struck.
“Avoid electronics, water, showers, plumbing, during lightning storms,” Norman said. “The main thing with thunderstorms is to remain indoors and stay away from windows.”
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
