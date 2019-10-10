CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The lights are back on the “Welcome to Charlotte Harbor” sign, thanks to a citizen’s advisory committee complaint.
The problem may have been caused by people using irrigation lines under the sign for showers.
“We have had issues with both the lights and irrigation at this location,” Public Works Director John Elias told the Sun. “In several instances, staff determined that someone had vandalized the irrigation behind and under the sign and at one point someone may have witnessed someone using the irrigation for bathing or personal hygiene.”
A member of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee, James Herston, asked county staff back in July why most of the lights were off on the sign that welcomes drivers coming north on U.S. 41 over the Peace River bridge. The committee then voted unanimously to request a repair.
It was a project that had been suggested a year ago, but no action was taken, said Redevelopment Manager Joshua Hudson. It was not clear at that time, he said, whether the county was going to sell the vacant land next to the sign to Sunseeker. The land was once the site of the Harbor Inn, which was destroyed by Hurricane Charley.
After the July complaint — and a picture that appeared in the Sun — the sign was repaired in early September, according to an invoice.
It cost $3,363.08 out of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Authority budget, Hudson said.
The advisory committee learned this week that the sign was fixed, but no one had driven across the bridge at night to see it.
Shaune Freeland said she can see it from her house across the river.
“It’s pretty,” she said.
“I was going to go fix it myself,” said Herston.
As for why the project was finally undertaken, Hudson said: “It was brought to our attention by the Charlotte Harbor CRA Advisory Committee and was resolved with the help of Public Works and County Administration.”
