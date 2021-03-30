Charlotte County has approved a plan for a small liquor blending manufacturing business in Harbour Heights.
The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the proposal submitted by Laszlo Varga to build a 40-foot by 70-foot foot light manufacturing building on 3060 Sulstone Drive.
A proposal for light manufacturing requires a special exception ruling from the local zoning appeals board for property already zoned commercial. Among the conditions of operations are that the business cannot sell directly to customers on site and cannot keep storage materials outside the building. The site also cannot distill liquor on site. Traffic and noise are not expected to increase much as a result of the business.
Appeals board member Steve Veiera recused himself from the vote, because he served as Vargas' real estate agent in the purchase. He spoke in favor of Vargas' proposal.
"I'm a business owner in Harbour Heights, and I'm also a resident there," Veiera said. "I think the project would be something that's well needed in an under-utilized commercial area in this part of the county...This will be the first purpose-built building since Hurricane Charley in Harbour Heights for commercial use."
In a letter to the county, Varga wrote that his company will be buying ingredients such as natural flavoring and 200-proof alcohol made of cane sugar or corn sugar. The process will mix these ingredients with water. Bottles move on a conveyor belt through the system to be boxed for pickup by truckers.
The special exception is good for three years in terms of requiring Varga to start the business by then. He must still go through the county's site plan review with staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.