A planned liquor blending business in Harbour Heights submitted a video showing what the activity in the plant would look like. The Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a special exception permit for the business.

Charlotte County has approved a plan for a small liquor blending manufacturing business in Harbour Heights.

The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the proposal submitted by Laszlo Varga to build a 40-foot by 70-foot foot light manufacturing building on 3060 Sulstone Drive.

A proposal for light manufacturing requires a special exception ruling from the local zoning appeals board for property already zoned commercial. Among the conditions of operations are that the business cannot sell directly to customers on site and cannot keep storage materials outside the building. The site also cannot distill liquor on site. Traffic and noise are not expected to increase much as a result of the business.

Appeals board member Steve Veiera recused himself from the vote, because he served as Vargas' real estate agent in the purchase. He spoke in favor of Vargas' proposal.

"I'm a business owner in Harbour Heights, and I'm also a resident there," Veiera said. "I think the project would be something that's well needed in an under-utilized commercial area in this part of the county...This will be the first purpose-built building since Hurricane Charley in Harbour Heights for commercial use."

In a letter to the county, Varga wrote that his company will be buying ingredients such as natural flavoring and 200-proof alcohol made of cane sugar or corn sugar. The process will mix these ingredients with water. Bottles move on a conveyor belt through the system to be boxed for pickup by truckers.

The special exception is good for three years in terms of requiring Varga to start the business by then. He must still go through the county's site plan review with staff.

