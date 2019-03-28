Stiffer penalties for code violations kicked in this month with a $2,500 fine imposed on ABC Fine Wine and Spirits for cutting off the tops of 10 trees, including oaks.
It was the company’s third violation of the rule, said Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan. The other violations were in 2015 and 2017 at the U.S. 41 location.
“If you’ve cut trees before, you know better,” Cullinan said of why the second offense jumps from $100 to $250. “There’s certain best practices that landscapers and people in that business need to follow.”
Commissioners adopted steeper fines in November, jumping from $25 fines to $100 for the first offense.
The rule, which is not limited to Charlotte County, is that landscapers may not buzz off the top of trees. Aesthetics is not the main problem, according to code enforcement officials. Topping damages the tree.
“Plant scientists and arborists unanimously agree that tree topping is an unjustifiable tree management practice,” wrote Linda Chalker-Scott, a professor of horticulture at the University of Washington.
Tree topping eliminates a dominant central growth for the tree, causing multiple branches to compete. The tree must thereafter be constantly pruned to keep the new, heavy branches from breaking off, Chalker-Scott stated.
“Pruning a tree yearly is certainly not environmentally sustainable or cost-effective, but does keep tree cutters in business,” the horticulture professor noted.
Cullinan said the county has not been able to determine which landscaping company or landscaper has been topping trees for ABC. Various store managers have told the county, and the Sun, that the company’s central management controls that work.
The Florida company, which dates back to 1936, is family owned and based in Orlando. Central offices did not return calls for comment.
The county spoke with on-duty manager Nicholas Johnston at the time of the citation on March 12, Cullinan said, and he acknowledged prior violations.
The Sun reached manager Brian Walker on March 25. Walker wondered how many other businesses are fined for this offense.
Not many, said Cullinan.
Cullinan said the county is disappointed not to know the landscaper.
“We would like to cite them, and educate them,” he said.
