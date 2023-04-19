PLACIDA — A paraglider frantically searched an undeveloped area for a fellow pilot who crashed, according to 911 calls released by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation is underway in the death of 60-year-old Matthew Robert Bell, of Punta Gorda, whose paraglider crashed in the remote Rotonda Marsh near Placida Friday morning.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments