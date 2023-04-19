PLACIDA — A paraglider frantically searched an undeveloped area for a fellow pilot who crashed, according to 911 calls released by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation is underway in the death of 60-year-old Matthew Robert Bell, of Punta Gorda, whose paraglider crashed in the remote Rotonda Marsh near Placida Friday morning.
A cause of death has not been revealed.
In addition to audio of the 911 calls, the CCSO also released an incident report about the crash; however, it was heavily redacted citing an ongoing investigation.
"We are having a subject matter expert come in and look at the mechanics of the equipment at this time," said CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith.
A fellow paraglider called 911 at 7:58 a.m. to report seeing Bell's glider crash in an undeveloped area off Gasparilla Road known as The Terraces, near Gasparilla Marina.
The caller, who was still in the air, pinpointed the location to Barracuda Road and Emerald Road.
"He's right off the road by 100 yards," the caller said.
He said he was going to land and drive his van to the area to look for him.
The second 911 call came at 8 a.m., this time from a fisherman who had his boat out on a canal in South Gulf Cove.
"I saw the guy go down," he said.
The fisherman said he had just spoken to the other paraglider, who had driven by in his van and told him to call 911.
"We can't find him," he said, adding that the other paraglider was driving "pretty fast" through the maze of streets trying to find the crash site.
The dispatcher said a deputy was minutes away.
The other paraglider then called back at 8:06 a.m. to report he couldn't find him.
"You need a drone or a helicopter," he said. "Because I can't see where he is at from the road. I lost my coordinate."
He was now at Barracuda Road and Emerald Road.
"I don't know where he went down," he said. "It's somewhere right around here. But if they have a drone though…."
The call ended when a deputy arrived.
Deputies eventually located Bell, who was declared deceased at the scene.
The scene is a few miles from the Coral Creek Airport, but there is no information available about where the paraglider took off from or when.
CCSO spokeswoman Claudette Smith said that the investigation of Bell's death is still ongoing.
"As of right now, there is an expert examining the equipment and we're waiting on the final medial examiner's report," Smith said in an email.
