index.jpg

Gayle Ross, program manager at Charlotte Community Foundation, presents a grant check to Christine Zimmer, executive director of the Gilstad Literacy Foundation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Gilstad Literacy Foundation recently received a $8,575 grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation to support the Charlotte County Imagination Library.

The library is the local affiliate of the reading program founded by Dolly Parton. Children from birth to age 5 who are enrolled receive a free book every month. 


   
