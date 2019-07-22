By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — It’s not official, but Live Oak Point Park is open to the public.
The fencing is down on the Charlotte Harbor waterfront park, and no construction appears to be going on.
It’s been closed since Hurricane Irma wiped out much of it in 2017. The destruction happened just one year after it was built in 2016.
The county is currently running through a post-construction checklist with the contractor, county Redevelopment Manager Josh Hudson told the Charlotte Harbor Advisory Committee last week. The county’s Facilities Management office expects the county to complete its review by the end of the month.
As for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, that won’t happen until the snowbird residents return closer to winter months, Hudson said.
Locals have been watching and waiting for the construction to end, and they didn’t need an invitation to come back on site.
“I think it’s beautiful,” said Patti Diggins of the rebuilt park.
She and her husband Russ Diggins like to take a 6-mile hike in the morning starting at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. They walk over the bridge on the Peace River, and then along the 575 feet of walkway in Live Oak Point before heading back.
They saw what happened to the park after Irma.
“It was just devastation,” said Patti Diggins. “There was nothing here.”
Live Oak Point was part of Suzie Bayes’ routine too until Irma. Since the closure, she’s had to spend more time walking on the noisy bridge. She missed the relative quiet of the park, even though it’s next to the bridge.
“I was excited to see the rest of it open up,” she said. “There were a lot of us watching and waiting for it.”
Paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the cost for repairs was $890,250. The cost for the original construction was $2.1 million.
The park includes a waterfront pedestrian promenade with benches, trees, plantings, lighting and shade areas. There is a dock where people like to fish or look out on the water. Another dock is set up for a future water taxi service. A restroom is on site as well.
The park is a link to the county’s extensive waterfront walkway that is not entirely finished. Punta Gorda’s side is the Harbor Walk on the south side of the harbor. Once across the bridge, walkers can linger in Live Oak Point before walking the 850 feet of Charlotte County’s River Walk under U.S. 41.
At that point, the Sunseeker resort construction work blocks further passage. Eventually, Sunseeker will build its 2,150-foot section of the River Walk, that will connect to more walking paths currently open at the county’s Bayshore Live Oak Park.
Repair work at Live Oak Point included rebuilding sidewalks and the promenade, fixing shoreline erosion and rebuilding flooded utilities, the county’s Community Services told the Sun.
It seemed to take forever for the project to complete, Bayes said.
In fact, the project was completed ahead of schedule, according to Community Services. Some of the delay was related to applying for FEMA funds, the county’s Public Information Officer Brian Gleason told the Sun earlier.
