Gate Admission
Adults $7
Students $5
5 and under free
Parking $5
4-H/FFA Day
Saturday Feb. 9: Free gate admission with 4H/FFA Card, pin, shirt
Student Day
Sunday, Feb. 10: Free gate admission: All students, school employees (with valid ID)
Ride Promotions
Wednesday, Feb. 6: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Ride all Rides: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $15. Admission not included
Thursday, Feb. 7: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Ride all Rides $15. Admission not included
Friday, Feb. 8: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Ride all Rides: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. $20. Admission included
Saturday, Feb. 9: noon-11 p.m. 4-H/FFA Day.
Ride all Rides: noon-6 p.m. $20. Admission not included.
Ride all Rides: noon-closing $30. Admission not included
Sunday, Feb. 10: noon-6 p.m. Student day.
Ride all rides: noon-6 p.m. $15. Student free admission. Adults $5
Fair Showtimes
Wednesday, Feb. 6
• Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.
• Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.
• Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7 p.m.
• Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
• Squak Amazing Birds: 5:30 p.m./8 p.m.
• Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.
• Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:45 p.m./7 p.m.
• Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
• Squak Amazing Birds: 5:15 p.m. /7:30 p.m./9 p.m.
• Lance Gifford Magic Show: 6:30 p.m./9 p.m./10 p.m.
• Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 5:30 p.m. /7 p.m./9:30 p.m.
• Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6:15 p.m. /7:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
• Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m. /4:30 p.m./7:15 p.m.
• Lance Gifford Magic Show: 2:30 p.m. /5:30 p.m./9 p.m.
• Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 3:30 p.m. /6:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.
• Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m./5 p.m./8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 10
• Squak Amazing Birds: 12:30 p.m./3 p.m.
• Lance Gifford Magic Show: 1:15 p.m./4 p.m.
• Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 2:30 p.m./5 p.m.
• Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.