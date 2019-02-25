LLI at FSW is All About Learning and Volunteerism

The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus is in need of volunteers.
With a current roster of 50 people, more are needed to fill the various committees (curriculum, trips, lectures, membership, public relations and volunteer coordination) as well as the Board of Directors, instructors, and class coordinators, all of which are volunteer positions. As Mary Ann Walton, chairperson for Volunteer Efforts, stated recently: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the LLI community, and they are what make this organization so special.”
LLI began as Learning in Retirement (LIR) with a group of volunteers who wanted a stimulating educational program. A grant from the University of South Florida through the Charlotte County Foundation funded this effort. The first classes were held in the Freeman House before it was moved to its current location and then later to the Vasco Street campus in the early days of Edison Community College.
As the FSW Charlotte Campus was built and opened, the Foundation ended its financial support of LIR. In 2005, the volunteer LIR Board of Directors moved to incorporate the organization as a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, to reorganize as LLI, affiliated with Elder Hostel (now Road Scholar), and to establish a more formal relationship with FSW. As LLI’s programs expanded and more services were needed, the board of directors opened a campus office and staffed it on a part-time basis, which continues today.
Fresh new ideas and interests bring renewed energy and enthusiasm to not only the existing programs but also unique and innovative action to further member services, community involvement and leadership. LLI volunteers don’t just attend meetings; they look for new presenters and new topics of interest; they research destinations and plan for the popular day trips; they find financial resources or develop a successful fundraising event; they collaborate with other organizations to form mutually beneficial relationships; they establish new policies and processes, and more.
When LIR began, retirees were looking for more things to do. Non-credit classes, stimulating lectures and educational trips became appealing adventures, and volunteers eagerly came forward to help build this exciting new program. Today, LLI competes with many civic and community activities and events. Questions arise about the future of this organization:
Is LLI still relevant to the community?
Are there volunteers here today to help staff the committees and board of directors?
Does the community still support “learning – just for the fun of it?”
What activities should LLI schedule to maintain the appeal and benefits for the new generation of retirees?
Over the past three years, LLI has received more than 3,000 registrations for different events. If you have been one of those, please consider offering your time and talents to LLI and become a team member.
To become a volunteer, or for more information, email charlotte.lli@fsw.edu, call 941-637-3533, or visit www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.