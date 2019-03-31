April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the most recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows Charlotte County with the fourth highest rate of child abuse in the state for children ages 5 through 11.
In 2017, the county had 1,770.9 cases per 100,000 population, or 148 total children experiencing abuse. The number is somewhat lower than the peak in 2015 at 2,264.6 per 100,000 population, or 194 total children. Sarasota County had 182 children experiencing abuse in 2017, or 797.6 per 100,000 population.
Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for the Department of Health in Charlotte County, said she couldn’t guess what’s driven up Charlotte County’s numbers in recent years, but she noted for actual cases, Charlotte County ranks 24th. Regardless, the Department of Health and the Healthy Charlotte Council are committed to driving the rate back down, she said.
Last fall, Healthy Charlotte looked at local child abuse data, among other health issues in the county and decided to create an action plan, which will be unveiled at the April 23 Healthy Charlotte Steering Committee Meeting.
The focus of the plan is on educating the community on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), which include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect, substance use disorders, incarceration of a family member, parental separation or divorce, domestic violence, and mental illness.
“We are currently focused on educating everybody and every organization in Charlotte County about ACEs science, including the lasting health impacts of childhood abuse and other traumas,” Sexton said. “For example, ACEs can significantly influence a person’s health, economic standing, and educational attainment, which are all protective factors for an individual.”
Two out of three adults have one or more ACE, she said, but their impact can be minimized by the amount of support a child has.
Celecia Lyew-Kong, of Behavior Analysis, Inc., is the director of one program that aims to support children coming out of difficult situation by better equipping their foster parents. Serving, the 20th Judicial Circuit, the program teaches positive methods for managing difficult behavior. Children who have been abused or neglected might hoard toys or food, or act out negatively to get attention, because they’re used to getting a response that way.
“One of the big things we say all the time is ‘Your normal is not their normal,’ Lyew-Kong said. “You need to be understanding and meet them where they’re at as opposed to doing a comparison of where we are or where our children are.”
The most important tool is helping foster parents develop a strong bond with their children.
“This may be the first healthy bond the child is experiencing,” she said. “We want to make sure the foster parents that we work with are building a strong relationship, one that’s very loving, one that’s very supportive, one that’s setting them up for success.”
Healthy Charlotte is using a social network called ACEs Connection to track its impact, Sexton said. The network is working to “accelerate the global movement toward recognizing the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences in shaping adult behavior and health, and reforming all communities and institutions — from schools to prisons to hospitals and churches — to help heal and develop a resilient community network of resources.”
In its 2-year plan, Healthy Charlotte plans to educate 1,740 individuals in Charlotte County about ACEs science, engage ten residents to join the local ACEs initiative, and find 20 organizations to commit to integrating trauma-informed and resilience-based practices.
Other initiatives within the county to reduce child abuse include the Green Dot program, which offers bystander training for individuals to intervene. Director Chris Hall said intervention doesn’t mean a bystander has to get directly involved in someone else’s business. The direct approach is one way, but there’s also delegating and distracting.
One example he gave was of a woman who noticed a mother disciplining her child in a way that made her uncomfortable in the grocery store, so she dropped her key ring in front of the two.
“The mother stopped and picked up the key chain, and (the woman) said to the child on the cart, ‘Look at you, you’re such a good boy helping with the shopping today,’” Hall said. “It’s just a way of diffusing the situation.”
Delegating could include calling 911 or an abuse hotline, but it could also be as simple as involving employees in a business or restaurant.
“In Publix, maybe go tell the manager something’s going on in Aisle 3,” he said. “In a restaurant, you can get someone to say it’s a little loud in here, we’ve got some complaints from customers.”
However, Hall noted that a lot of abuse happens at home behind closed doors.
“Watch for, not necessarily bruises, but changes in behavior of the child, different things you can pick up as you’re noticing the child,” he said. “And if it strikes you that something is off, ask the question. Kids aren’t going to come to you and say, ‘My mom hit me last night,’ or ‘My dad kicked me last night. It’s not going to be that obvious.”
