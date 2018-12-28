November may not have been a good month for waddling turkeys, but it was a good month for airports, local passenger counts show.
The Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) saw 128,121 total passengers in November. This is their highest November passenger count to date, exceeding last year’s by 18,024 passengers.
PGD has seen a total of 1.44 million passengers so far this year, 152,404 more than 2017’s total. The number of passengers for December are still not in, but PGD officials predict nearly 1.6 million total passengers by year-end, said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
“The addition of five new nonstop routes that Allegiant began from PGD in 2018 contributed to our growth in passenger traffic, which is up 16 percent over November 2017,” said PGD CEO James Parish.
The five new routes were to Albany, New York; Appleton, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Syracuse, New York; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Meanwhile down the road, Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) reported record-breaking traffic for November as well, with 810,283 passengers. Southwest Airlines dominated most of the traffic with 148,114 passengers, with Delta Airlines coming in second with 126,275. “Allegiant flew more people out of PGD in November than Delta flew out of RSW,” Miller said. PGD exceeded RSW’s Delta count by 1,846 passengers.
“Our neighboring airports to the north and south are also seeing increased passenger traffic as the demand to come to sunny Southwest Florida steadily grows,” Parish said.
RSW has served over 8.4 million passengers this year so far, 445,406 more passengers than this time last year.
Though the airport has seen an increase in passenger traffic, RSW has seen less aircraft operations occur this year than this time last year, according to Lee County Port Authority’s RSW Operations information. RSW has seen a total of 73,914 operations this year, with this time last year having 74,635 operations. Between April and September, the airport saw fewer aircraft operations per month than the year before. Between these months, RSW only saw a smaller passenger count in April and October compared to the counts in 2017.
PGD has increased passenger traffic each month in 2018 compared to that time last year. PGD has also exceeded operations each month compared to that month the previous year, airline landing reports state. These reports go up to September 2018.
