Before New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig gave his "luckiest man alive" speech before a stunned stadium in 1939, very few knew about the disease that caused him to announce his retirement from baseball: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The disease began to be known as Lou Gehrig's disease after that fateful day. Like in Gehrig's time, after a prognosis the ALS patient lives an average of two to five years (Gehrig died two years after announcing his illness). But there are some exceptions; according to the ALS Association, 20% live five years or more, and up to 10% will live more than 10 years. (Stephen Hawking comes to mind.)
Although there are ongoing clinical trials and exhaustive research, there is still no cure. But there are local resources available at the Lee Health ALS clinic at 13601 Plantation Road in Fort Myers, which serves 10 counties including Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee counties, and at Sarasota Memorial Health's Neuromuscular Disorders Clinic at 5880 Rand Blvd., (off Clark Road) in Sarasota.
At the Lee Health clinic, director Carol Emmick and social worker Karen ("Robbie") DeSantis sat down with The Daily Sun to talk about ALS and how the clinic helps the patients and their families.
Dr. Rejo Cherian, medical director of the Sarasota Memorial Neuromuscular Disorders Clinic also talked about this deadly disease and clinical trials.
About ALS
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks certain nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord needed to keep muscles moving. ALS causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and ultimately, respiratory failure. Early signs and symptoms include muscle cramps and twitching, weakness in the extremities and difficulty speaking or swallowing.
As the disease progresses, it is characterized by the inability to move any part of the body; the inability to speak or communicate with anything but the eyes, and ultimately, complete reliance on a feeding tube.
The senses, including hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch, are not affected by ALS. In most cases, people with ALS do not experience difficulties in bowel, bladder or sexual function.
Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS and someone passes away from it. There are 5,000 new cases a year, Emmick said. Most occur in people between the ages of 40 to 70; the average age being 55. But it can occur in younger people. She remembered one 31-year-old who was diagnosed with ALS and had a child and one on the way. "It pulls at your heartstrings," she said.
It is 20% more common in men, and while 90% of cases occur where there is no family history (sporadic ALS), about 10% of cases are inherited through a mutated gene (familial ALS).
Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS, and it is more prevalent among athletes such as football players.
Emmick explained that the patient's ALS onset could be either "bulbar" or "limb." In the former, the upper body muscles begin to die, and this affects swallowing, breathing and talking. The limb onset is when a person's leg, for instance, becomes weak. One patient came in saying, "I can't put my thumb to my forefinger," Emmick said. That was the beginning of his symptoms.
Those whose ALS starts in the limbs tend to live longer. "A patient passed away after one and a half years; he had bulbar onset," Emmick related.
The clinic, which opened in 2009, averages 100 to 125 patients per year, who are are seen every four months, said Emmick. Because of the average period of time a person with ALS lives, the caseload remains about steady.
If a patient comes to the clinic and can't pay, the cost is covered through the Lee Health Foundation; the funding comes from fundraisers earmarked for the clinic, Emmick said. Patients who need medical equipment can borrow from the clinic's "Loaner Closet," which has wheelchairs, walkers, communications and more.
Because ALS affects many parts of the body as well as the mind, the team includes a dietitian, occupational therapist, physician, psychologist, physical therapist, social worker and speech therapist.
Dealing with a terminal illness is stressful and emotional for the patient, their family, and also for the social worker, DeSantis admitted. "It is intense," she said.
When it comes to making an important decision, such as having a feeding tube put in — and most do get one, it is very emotional, said DeSantis.
"When you can't go out to a restaurant or eat with family ... that is huge. We cry with you, we mourn with you every time you lose (a skill level). We are there with you one day at a time," DeSantis said.
Promises on the horizon
While the diagnosis of ALS means the patient would have only several years to live, on the average, Cherian said that he encourages patients in the early stages of their illness to explore clinical trials. "There are several clinical trials at various locations using different medications; we evaluate our patients and see if they would be candidates," he said.
Clinical trials are ongoing at the University of South Florida in Tampa, and in Miami. Cherian said that he was "excited" about some of the new medications in the trials.
Currently, the drug used for ALS patients is riluzole (brand name Rilutek).
"It's been around more than 30 years and only prolongs life by two to three months," Cherian said. But in 2017, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America got USFDA approval for the management of ALS. The drug — edaravone, brand name Radicava — is indicated to slow down the progression of ALS. "It is an infusion that goes after free radicals," said Cherian.
His advice to newly-diagnosed ALS patients is to explore clinical trials as soon as possible, as "by the time they get to us, (many) are in advanced ALS stages." He said the earlier that one gets diagnosed, the better. Cherian said they should go to clinicaltrials.gov to determine whether they are eligible.
Sarasota Memorial's Neuromuscular Disorders Clinic sees patients the third Monday of the month. Other ALS patients are seen at the clinic and at Cherian's practice where he, Drs. Gregory Hanes and Zsofia Szabo treat 60 to 80 ALS patients per year. For more information about Sarasota Memorial's clinic, go to smh.com.
