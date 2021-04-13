This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and local law enforcement leaders want to thank 911 call center staff for the challenging work they do every day.
"I want to take the opportunity to recognize the Communications Team at CCSO," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a news release. "Their work is invaluable to this agency and to the people we serve. These are the women and men who answer the call when you dial 9-1-1, they direct deputies from a distance, and they save lives through their quick-thinking and prioritization skills. They have to have a certain mindset in order to manage the varying calls they receive each and every shift."
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison also thanked his team on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
"National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is a great time to reflect on our amazing staff," Garrison said. "Our dispatchers are there for our residents 24/7 365 days a year. They are the lifeline to those needing help and to our officers. It is unbelievably comforting knowing someone who is relaying the information is familiar with our community. It’s not an easy job. It requires patience, skill, and above all, remaining calm in the face of adversity. I am very thankful to lead such a great group of individuals who many times go unrecognized."
