PUNTA GORDA — Biker groups are coming together New Year's Day for the 5th annual "High Noon Run," a leisurely motorcycle ride in Southwest Florida that promotes sobriety and healthy living for bikers and their families.
"This a great way to start the new year," said Paul Pawlicki of Hard Road Ministries, a Christian-based motorcycle group that organizes the ride.
"Bikers ... a lot of these guys have struggled with alcoholism and addiction over the years," Pawlicki said, "and they get bored easily (laughs), so it's good to have them look forward to the 'High Noon Run.' For wives of a lot of the bikers, we've find out that a lot of them see this as an opportunity to 'get my man straightened out' ... for riders to get clean."
For this year's sober ride, interested bikers are assembling at Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson (2224 El Jobean Road) in Port Charlotte.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. for a group prayer called a "biker blessing" with kickstands up at 11:30.
The route leads riders to U.S. Highway 17 onto Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. The path then leads to Florida State Road 31, ending at the The Shell Factory and Nature Park (16554 N. Cleveland Ave.) in North Fort Myers for lunch.
Multiple motorcycle groups are involved including local chapters of ABATE, Christian Motorcycle Association and Spider City U.S.A.
The run is designed to encourage motorcyclists to stay sober on New Year's Eve and welcome the new year on a safe ride and lunch.
"We have a prayer before we leave and it's a nice fellowship ride," Pawlicki said. "We have a nice lunch and from what I understand, the director of the restaurant plans to have a band there which is nice. It’s also outdoors. It's just a great way to start the new year and we get home just before the important (college) bowl games."
"It’s important that sober bikers remain sober on New Year's Eve in anticipation of (today's) great run," Pawlicki said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.