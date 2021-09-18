The leading cause of death to birds is primarily due to collisions with windows. However, moving vehicles and attacks by cats aren't far behind, according to Florida Museum of Natural History researchers.
For offshore birds, malnourishment was the leading cause of death, due to fluctuations in fish numbers as a result of warmer water temperatures.
Add to this global warming and red tide which are also responsible for affecting birds, both native and migratory.
In a study co-authored by the museum's collection manager of ornithology Andrew Kratter and ornithology curator David Steadman, 1,928 birds were examined, representing 285 species that succumbed to injuries or illness at rehabilitation clinics from 2015-2019.
Their study found 93% of terrestrial birds were killed from trauma and 78% of near-shore waterbirds such as ducks. Malnourishment killed 77% of offshore birds.
Peace River Wildlife Center director of veterinary services Robin Jenkins concurred with the findings.
She agreed that sea level rise, toxic algal blooms, warmer sea temperatures and other factors have added to birds' mortality rates.
But "impact with vehicles is the No. 1 cause of injury and death, and No. 2 is from predators: cats and dogs."
Jenkins said the red tide problem off Charlotte County beaches hasn't been severe over the past week, "but when it comes up Charlotte Harbor, wildlife centers are inundated with these birds."
She explained that the birds ingest fish with red tide toxins in them.
"Of course, sea level rise will remove beaches as nesting habitat that cannot be easily replaced by using more inland areas, because our beaches currently are lined with housing just off the shore," Kratter said. "Climate warming will also result in habitat changes over time, with changes in the resident birds."
Jenkins said she's noticed that as temperatures have risen over the years, "birds are breeding out of season."
But for now, "Window strikes by birds are a problem everywhere, even in low-rise residential areas," Kratter said. "Any glass at any height is a potential problem, and the severity increases with height."
In some eastern Florida cities, Lights Out programs have been initiated for high rises because birds are drawn to lighted windows and fly into them.
Kratter said he hasn't heard of any Lights Out programs in Southwest Florida, but he said, "such a program to alert building managers and such would be great. Keeping birds from hitting windows in residential areas should be much easier than high rises, because easy fixes are already known."
In Charlotte and DeSoto counties, "we don't have high rises," said Peace River Audubon vice president Mike Krzyzkowski, who added that in Southwest Florida, no known Lights Out programs exist.
He said the reason for the Lights Out programs is because "all migrations occur at night," and birds are drawn to the lights.
A migratory "flyway" takes place off the Gulf Coast of Florida, and usually the birds remain offshore unless winds carry them over land.
