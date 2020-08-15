Knock on the door at 103 Marion Ave., and Cathy Graham will let you in.
This is how it has been at Punta Gorda’s Copperfish Books in the time of COVID-19. In an effort to maintain the best possible social-distancing practices, co-owners Graham and Serena Wyckoff settled on a plan to allow just four or five walk-ins at a time into their cozy confines. It has added up to between 30 and 40 customers a day during this slowest time of the off-season.
Ring the bell on the counter at 5240 Duncan Road, and Heidi Lange will answer it.
She might have a half-finished face mask in her hand. A professional seamstress longer than she has been a bookstore owner, Lange can often be found stitching together face coverings between the dings at Sandman Books, located east of downtown Punta Gorda.
Both independent bookstores have gamely navigated their way through these unwritten chapters, learning much about their customers and themselves.
“When the pandemic hit, everyone sort of had to close, so we did close, but we kept functioning,” Graham said between knocks at the door. “We did have an online presence that wasn’t super robust, but then it took off, so that helped.”
Lange’s family-owned enterprise moved to its new location on the edge of Punta Gorda a year ago and by February, she was beginning to think things were taking off.
Not so fast, said the coronavirus. Fortunately, she had a sewing needle handy.
“We actually would not have made it, but I’m also a seamstress and that’s pretty much what I’ve been doing for the last six months,” Lange said as she sat in her office while working on another of the many masks she sells in the shop and online. “My husband also knows how to sew now. My teenage son is 17. He learned how to sew. It’s been interesting. Honestly had it not been for that, it would be tight.”
Online sales have been a revenue stream for some time now, but Copperfish and Sandman have added local delivery and curbside pickup to their operations. Copperfish delivers within a five-mile radius while Sandman delivers anywhere in a 15-mile radius with orders of $25 or more while offering free shipping on any orders over $35.
Lange, ever watchful over what people are buying at any given time, has been especially interested in what has been selling during the pandemic.
“People are at home watching TV and binging shows or movies, and people are wanting to read the books the shows are based on,” she said. Lange mentioned shows such as "The Witcher," "The Expanse" and "Altered Carbon." She is currently trying to get ahead of the demand for the latest book adaptation to hit the streaming services, "The Baby-Sitters Club."
But there was a lag before books really began to sell again. In the gap between the shutdown and the phased re-opening, something curious happened at both stores.
“Sometimes, I feel like we’ve just turned into a puzzle dealer instead of a bookstore,” Lange said.
“For the first month, especially, when we were all on lockdown,” Graham agreed. “None of us could stock enough puzzles. We had to search all over the place. The traditional puzzle makers, the main folks we usually work with, ran out.”
As book sales pick up, Lange has noticed an overall theme to the purchases in her shop that is in line with the book adaptations.
“I noticed, too, people are reading more fantasy, more romance, more escapism,” she said. “Not a whole lot of nonfiction right now. I think people are just done. They need a break.”
The genres are a great fit for Southwest Florida’s largest independent bookstore. The dark-stained shelves of reclaimed wood surround a massive set of arches constructed of books destined for recycling. A snaking dragon made of books floats over the shelves near the back of the store. Throughout the store are sitting areas with light fixtures and other features meant to evoke a Victorian steampunk feel.
“I thought to myself, if Aquaman had a library, what would it look like?” Lange said with a laugh.
Copperfish has always been a go-to store for mysteries. That has remained a constant.
“The cozy mysteries, just a murder mystery that’s not so serious,” Graham said. On cue, a patron asked Graham about a specific mystery series. She guided them to the shelf in question. “I think people are having a harder time focusing, or they’re foggy. It’s hard. We are still selling more serious stuff, like Black Lives Matter and anti-racism, so people are reading that, but in the middle of it they’re just really needing to relax and take care of themselves.”
Beyond the bottom line, what Graham and Lange have missed the most is that everyday interaction with the community. Copperfish has strong ties to local authors and that is apparent when perusing the store’s shelves, which feature a large collection of local writing, local history and other odds and ends of Floridian theme and origin.
Before the pandemic, Copperfish and Sandman routinely held author events at their stores and at nearby restaurants. At times, they attracted hundreds of people. Since the shutdown, all author appearances have come via special-invite Zoom events.
“The biggest difficulty for us is that we miss the community,” Graham said. “We took for granted that we put on events here where 50 or 100 people would show up. We don’t have that now. We miss them and they miss us. Zoom is not the same.”
Lange spoke of a specific, heartbreaking instance where a long-time patron had a falling out with her concerning the mask ordinance.
“He made a very large scene about it and said he’s never coming back again after 13 years of being a customer,” she said. “I’m sorry. It sucks. But we have to wear them. They’re yelling at me ... It’s especially frustrating with him because he had called ahead and picked out his books. He didn’t even have to come inside the store. He could have called when he got here and I could have brought them out.
“But he made a big scene,” Lange said with a sigh. “And he’s never shopping here again.”
In the end, both owners know this, too, shall pass. When that time comes, no one knows. To that end, Lange said there’s something important the community needs to keep in mind.
“People will say, ‘We love you guys. We’ll come in after the pandemic is over.’ Well, my landlord is still charging rent,” she said. “The power company is still charging for power. My mortgage company still wants me to pay my bills. You wait another six months until the pandemic is over, we might not be here.
“Even though we’ve done things to adapt to it and make it possible for people to still shop, people are still saying that,” Lange continued. “If you want to come in after it’s over, you need to come in or shop online right now.”
Sandman Books can be found online at www.sandmanbooks.com. Copperfish Books is at www.copperfishbooks.com.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
