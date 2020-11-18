PORT CHARLOTTE — When 9-year-old Alex Meyer of Port Charlotte overheard nurses saying the toy closet at Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida was running low, he immediately wanted to find a way to help.
"The hospital has been running out," said Alex, who was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in February. "(So) I wanted to do a toy drive. I want to get over 1,000 toys because they make kids happy."
He and his parents, Tiffany and Tim, commute to the Fort Myers hospital at least once a week for chemotherapy treatments and other checkups.
Despite setting a Dec. 2 deadline, the family has already exceeded their goal of 1,000 toys and they have no plans of stopping.
"We're going to help as many as we can and keep on going," Tim said. "The hospital's toy closets are looking pretty bare these days. We may have met our goal but the hospital is still in need with all the kids they help."
The hospital's toy supply was thin this year because many of their usual contributors couldn't donate due to coronavirus.
"It feels pretty good to be able to help out other kids (like me)," Alex said.
With so many daily toy shipments − and sometimes two in one day − the inside of their house looks more like a toy store.
"The Amazon driver Saturday (Nov. 7) said that it was the largest number of packages they've delivered to one single house out of their shipping facility," Tim said. "It took her almost an hour to bring everything in."
The family received 54 packages that day, amounting to 145 toys.
"The driver said that normally there are 190 stops or so on average," Tiffany said, "and there were only 104 because the majority of her truck was our house."
The family received another 87 boxes the following day, from two separate trips by delivery trucks.
They never imagined the toy drive would get as big as it has.
"Originally, what we were doing was that Alex had wanted to do a toy drive for the oncology floor (for) kids just like him receiving treatments," Tiffany said. "We were just going to do the drive with my mom and my sister. We thought it would just be something small and personal."
A few social media posts later and that all changed.
"After the response we received from the community," Tiffany said, "we decided to open up the drive to the entire hospital."
"Every time you go to a hospital as a kid, whether the emergency room, cancer patients or going in for an X-ray or CT scan," she continued. "The (nurses) always try to give the kid a toy and it distracts them from what’s going on."
The family has created two online pages for accepting donations, one on Amazon (https://amzn.to/36lCGFg) and more recently on Target or tgt.gifts/alexmeyertoydrive.
They are also collecting stockings for the kids who will have to stay at the hospital throughout the holidays and are hoping to collect 100 Santa hats, as well.
"We are so thankful for everyone who has contributed," Tiffany said. "Sickness doesn’t stop because it’s the holidays ... accidents don’t stop. So, there are children that will be going in and out of the hospital (or even staying there) on Christmas day."
As if the success of their toy drive wasn't exciting enough, the family received even better news Sunday afternoon.
"My tumor shrank," Alex said with a big smile.
"So even more reason to give back and be grateful for it," Tim said. "What better way to spend your time than helping other people?"
