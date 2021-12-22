PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte 10-year-old Alex "Ironman" Meyer was a "man of few words" during a recent ceremony at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers.
Alex was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2020 and continues to receive chemotherapy treatments and other checkups.
He and his parents, Tiffany and Tim Meyer, were at Golisano's Dec. 16 to donate several thousand toys to the hospital as part of Alex's second annual Christmas toy drive.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida) also attended the event to celebrate Alex as December’s FL-17 MVP.
"Alex is compassionate, generous, outgoing, dedicated, and he's a fighter," Steube said in a statement. "Despite battling his numerous medical obstacles, Alex persevered and continuously gave back to our community, and communities across the country, helping other children in need."
Each month, Steube and his team recognize an MVP from the 17th Congressional District who has made unique contributions to the community.
"Alex was a man of few words," Tiffany Meyer told The Daily Sun. "He was a little quiet, a little timid. He got up there with this big grin, looked super confident and said thank you to Steube and everyone who donated."
When asked what it was like to receive the recognition, Alex simply said, "It felt good."
He did admit, however, that he was a little intimidated by all of it.
"I was laughing while I was giving my speech," he said. "I think because I was a little nervous on the inside."
But Alex was able to keep it together throughout the ceremony, Tiffany Meyer said.
"I asked him if he wanted to practice what he was going to say beforehand and he said no," she said. "I asked him 'What are you going to talk about? What are you going to say?'
"But it’s funny because he does very well in the moment — he stood there, smiled and kept his composure."
The family began their toy drive last Christmas after Alex overheard nurses saying the toy closet at Golisano's was running low.
Working out of their Port Charlotte home, they set a goal of collecting and donating 500 toys to Golisano, where Alex was being treated for brain cancer at the time.
They ended up collecting almost 7,000 toys after the news spread across social media, as well as local and national news outlets.
This year, the family set a goal of 10,000 toys, coming in slightly under with around 8,000 toys collected.
Several thousand of those toys were also donated to John Hopkins All Children's in St. Petersburg, where Alex undergoes chemotherapy and is currently a patient.
During the ceremony, Steube presented Alex with a certificate and flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor.
"It definitely brought a different level of joy that we probably have not felt in months as parents in regard to the toy drive, Alex’s diagnosis, treatment and everything," Tiffany Meyer said. "It gave us a sense of positivity and it gave Alex smiles that we have not seen in a long time."
"Congressman Steube giving him the flag," she added, "it gave Alex a really large smile."
As Alex's mother, Tiffany Meyer said it was nice to see her son in the spotlight.
"The toy drive is phenomenal, but it’s about every other child," she said. "It was nice for this to be about Alex. He’s known everywhere as 'Ironman' Alex but he never gets to be treated like a kid who is battling cancer."
Alex has received over 60 chemo infusions since his diagnosis.
Throughout treatment, he has lost over 75% of his vision, his sense of smell, the majority of his sense of taste, and has short-term memory loss.
For this year's toy drive, the Meyer family also plans to donate $1 per toy toward brain cancer research, specifically optic nerve glioma, which is the type of tumor Alex is battling.
Despite not reaching their goal of 10,000 toys, the family still plans to donate the full $10,000 toward the research.
Tiffany Meyer said they are no longer accepting donations for this year's toy drive.
As for next year, she said they are just going to try to get through this holiday season first.
"At this point, we’re just going to take it day by day because we don’t know where we’ll be come next Christmas," Tiffany Meyer said.
To follow Alex's story, go to his Facebook Page, Ironman Alex Fights Brain Cancer.
To learn more about the FL-17 MVP program, go to Steube.House.Gov/FL17MVP.
