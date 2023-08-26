2023 AEA Awards.jpg

Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association members recently accepted two awards from the National Association of Home Builders.

The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association was recently honored with two Awards of Excellence from the Executive Officers Council of the National Association of Home Builders.

The awards were given for two CDBIA projects: its effort to help Crossroads Hope Academy open its new facility, and the Bella Donnas awards to honor women in construction, according to a news release.


   
