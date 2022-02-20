In the midst of the Great Resignation, local businesses are reporting the situation in the region is relatively stable.
Ed Leslie, a local Chick-Fil-A franchise owner, said he had between 70 to 75 employees at his restaurant pre-pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, he estimated that 10 workers left their jobs.
At a roundtable discussion at The Daily Sun’s office, Leslie said his franchise now has 95 employees — and that may not be enough to keep up with demand now. Customers have returned to the restaurants, while also taking advantage of mobile delivery.
“We’re really picky about who we choose to be part of our family,” said Leslie, noting his restaurants reported a low amount of employee turnover.
One of the biggest pools of recruitment Leslie has, he noted, was through employee referrals — “like-minded people” coming together to form a cohesive company culture.
Leslie said he makes a personal effort to build rapport with his workers, often hosting them to dinner to check in.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area has an estimated unemployment rate of 3.6% as of December 2021; other websites citing BLS have attributed that number to Charlotte County as a whole. This would place it below the overall Florida unemployment rate of 4.4, and the nationwide rate of 3.9% in the same time period.
Joe Reichard, proprietor of the Lighthouse Grill and Stump Pass Marina in Englewood, said he is currently employing around 81 workers. He did note that while it has been relatively easy to find servers, finding kitchen staff has been a bit more difficult.
Servers have a lower base pay augmented with customer tips; servers and bartenders can expect real wages of between $20 to $30 an hour, depending on the night.
Kitchen workers, on the other hand, are not tipped and require a pay schedule closer to the general minimum wage.
Reichard said his restaurant has been quick to respond to the changing landscape. Not only has he implemented a bonus for kitchen workers who promptly prepare food, but Lighthouse Grill has also set up an employee benefit program — something Chick-Fil-A also does — to stay competitive in the search for workers.
OUTSIDE THE RESTAURANT
Outside the world of restaurant service, circumstances can be a bit more delicate.
Local contractor Jim Sanders said he has heard about sharp competition for workers from his colleagues. In one instance, he was told, a contractor told a utility crew to a competing business due to the promise of a $1.50 per hour raise from their current wage.
“That’s pretty common,” Sanders said.
Sanders credited the Charlotte Technical College for helping provide a steady supply of trained workers to local contractors, helping alleviate labor worries. He recalled one recent graduate he hired who was ready to go on Day One.
“I didn’t have to train him — he was already trained,” he said.
Donna Barrett, with the Charlotte-DeSoto Builders’ Association, said that the Technical College has been helpful in a world where many kids have been encouraged to pursue a college degree rather than continue in their parents’ trades.
“This is a job where you are out in the field,” Barrett said.
Overall, however, Sanders and Barrett said that labor issues have been less of an issue than supply lines, which may reflect labor issues away from the county.
The local labor issue may not only be coming from the youth, but from older workers as well.
Heather Bacus, director for Charlotte County Human Resources, noted a sizable number of seasonal employees in community services were older workers seeking to subsidize pensions or entitlements.
“Part of the problem is that we’re seeing more retirements,” Bacus said.
Barrett concurred with Bacus’ assessment, saying that many semi-retirees were looking to reset their lives.
“We’re a retirement community,” Barrett said.
To the extent that new workers were moving to the area, she continued, many are employed in an office job where they can work from home; perhaps with a spouse or older kids looking to get a job, but no guarantee that would be the case.
Retirees and remote workers in the area may both take up housing in the area, which prices workers out of the area, decreasing the workforce pool further.
When asked if the labor and wage situation would balance out in time, roundtable members said that they may not know the answer to that question for a couple more years.
“A lot can happen from here to there,” Reichard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.