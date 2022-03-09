PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Airport Commission candidate Eric Bretan wants to heal rifts with the Punta Gorda City Council and add his expertise in banking and finance.
Bretan is running against District 2 incumbent Rob Hancik on a platform of greater transparency and community sharing. Both are Republicans. Bretan said he was motivated to run following the hostilities that broke out after a divided commission last year rejected a privatization bid from unnamed investors.
"It was such a missed opportunity to build bridges and grow the airport," he said of the dispute that ended in the firing of an airport consultant and a rebuke to the Punta Gorda City Council.
"The real lack of cooperation and open hostility between the airport and groups like the city, the county, really has made that a toxic environment," he said of the board.
"I felt I could better bring together the contingencies that could make the airport grow, and make it the crown jewel that it should be," he said.
Bretan and his wife, Robin, came to Punta Gorda in 2014. They both left the banking world in 2014 to start an estate and jewelry sales business with his father-in-law. Before that, he had worked for large financial institutions in Tampa, Chicago and Atlanta.
"We wanted to focus more on our children and giving back to our community rather than working 100 hours a week for the banking industry," he said.
Bretan has a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School of Business. He said he has used his skills and experience by serving on business-related boards such as the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Charlotte County School Board Referendum Oversight Committee.
"I could bring that expertise to the airport authority that doesn't have that expertise in banking and finance," he said.
"The airport is transitioning from a small regional airport to a national airport," Bretan said.
It needs someone with a "10,000-foot perspective," he said, not a day-to-day operation perspective, which is handled ably by airport managers. Without this broader perspective, he said, the airport could miss out on economic expansion opportunities.
"So far, privatization hasn't been shown to benefit anybody," he added.
