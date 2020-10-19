The founder of Florida Cancer Specialists was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly conspiring to allocate medical and radiation oncology treatments in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties between 1999 and 2016.
William Harwin, the founder and former CEO of the company, allegedly agreed that his company would provide all medical oncology services in the region while a competing company would take all of the radiation cancer treatment, according to the Department of Justice.
The conspiracy allowed Florida Cancer Specialists and the competing oncology group to operate with minimal competition in Southwest Florida, the DOJ said — and limited the options and choices for cancer patients.
“It is unconscionable for a doctor to prioritize profits over patient care," said Michael F. McPherson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Field Office in a statement. “The FBI will persist in exposing unscrupulous medical providers who deny the public access to a competitive healthcare marketplace."
This indictment comes on the heels of a felony charge filed against Florida Cancer Specialists in April for the company’s role in the same conspiracy that Harwin allegedly participated in.
The indictment, announced by the DOJ in late September, only alleges that a crime has been committed — a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine for an individual, but the maximum fine could be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by victims, if either amount is more than $1 million.
“As the charge demonstrates, the division remains committed to holding culpable executives accountable for their crimes, especially when they impact vulnerable Americans, such as those in need of life-saving treatments,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division in a statement. “The Antitrust Division will continue to work to protect competition and integrity in the healthcare industry.”
Harwin’s indictment is the result of an ongoing federal antitrust investigation into market allocation and in the oncology industry. It is being conducted by the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal II Section and the FBI’s Tampa Field Office – Fort Myers R.A.
The DOJ asks anyone with information in connection to the investigation or any anticompetitive conduct in the healthcare industry to call the Antitrust Division’s Citizen Complaint Center at 1-888-647-3258.
