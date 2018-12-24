The “Local Chapters of Business Women” (LCBW) held their Holiday Luncheon at the Isles Yacht Club, on Thursday, Dec. 20, in Punta Gorda. LCBW Leader Robin Schwartz, announced the 2019 opening of an LCBW Port Charlotte Chapter, and members were served lunch, followed by a “Sock Exchange,” during which socks stuffed with gifts were given. For more information on Local Chapters of Business Women, call Robin Schwartz, at 239-985-0400, or visit their LCBW.org.

