Do you have or know of a great Christmas light display? Let us know at newstips@yoursun.com. Photos are welcomed.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Christmas light display ready for viewing at 3481 Catskill St. More than 70,000 LED light synchronized to music on 96.3 FM. The show is 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
See more than 22,000 lights at 495 Loveland Blvd. Santa Claus will be there 5-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with Mrs. Claus and some elves. Goodie bags for the kids.
There's a nice display at 2056 Pellam Blvd.
Check out the Ferris wheel and train from 6-10 p.m. at 23306 Freeport Ave.
Walk through a yard full of decorations at 115 Seville Place SW.
Two acres of Christmas spirit are at 3199 Collingswood Blvd.
A large display that begs a slow stroll at 6387 Cutler Terrace.
Check out the two-story Rudpolph at 13586 Martha Ave., one mile from Cutler.
NORTH PORT
Check out The Rock Box Music School & Stage, 1123 N Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. They won the North Port Chamber's People's Choice Frosty Award.
North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd., was the Judge's Choice for the chamber's Frosty Awards.
2352 Snowflake Lane, off Chamberlain, view over 48,000 lights and 182 characters throughout this walk-through Christmas display.
PUNTA GORDA
Residents got together to put up all the lights at Lakewood Village, 5601 Duncan Road. (A reader notes that this is within a gated community.)
ENGLEWOOD
Englewood Carwash will have a "Tunnel of Lights" display from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at 287 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The tunnel has more than 5,000 lights to see, and will feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and more.
Hundreds and hundreds of lights, penguins, candy canes, polar bears, snowman, Christmas trees, Santa and his sleigh taking off from the rooftop, and a 10-foot Grinch. 811 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West.
This one is still big, but changed up a bit from last year with 12 new songs, giving us 24 total. The speakers are on until 9 p.m. each night, otherwise listen on 88.3 FM. 179 Tournament Road, Rotonda West.
Here is this route that's been circulating around Rotonda (literally - it is a round community!). Start at 613 Rotonda Circle, then head to 3 Sportsman Way, 17 Sportsman Terrace, 94 Broadmoor Lane, 8 Longmeadow Road, 249 Marker Road, 48 White Marsh Place, 43 Medalist Road, 39 Medalist Place, 66 White Marsh Road, 83 Pine Valley Lane, 29 Tournament Road, 61 Tournament Road, 179 Tournament Road, 1121 Rotonda Circle, 1069 Boundary Blvd., 932 Boundary Blvd., 887 Rotonda Circle, 105 Caddy Road, 83 Rotonda Circle, 228 Rotonda Circle, 16 Bunker Court, 138 Mark Twain Lane, 75 Rotonda Circle, 109 Fairway Road, 60 Mariner Lane, 69 Pinehurst Court.
There is an incredible light display at 11311 Poplin Ave., Englewood, and there are several excellent displays on nearby houses in that same neighborhood.
DEEP CREEK
Beautiful display of lights including gingerbread house and big lighted tree and decorations synchronized to Christmas music at 27060 Pelotas Drive
Seven homes lit and one huge display with 10-foot nativity at 2200 block of Bonn Court N.
Numerous lovely displays on Manizaks Avenue.
Most homes on Huanuco Drive have lights and decorations.
Homes on La Paz Court with inflatables and lights.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Lettuce Lakes neighborhood off of US Highway 17 lights up from 6-10 p.m. nightly, 10961 SW Walker Road.
