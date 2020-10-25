Isabel Sanchez and her friend Grace Ubben found a fun way to spend their spare time during COVID-19 isolation.
They created and designed a “Quarantine Quisine” cookbook that is now available on Amazon.
"Grace created most of the recipes," said Sanchez, who lives here. "I cooked them and my family tested them out — which I think they thoroughly enjoyed. I have been enjoying learning how to cook."
Ubben wrote and designed the cookbook, illustrated with photography by Sanchez, who runs a photography and marketing business.
"I'm a Charlotte County resident and Charlotte High School alumna and I wanted to share my story of writing and self-publishing a cookbook," Sanchez said. "As a recent University of Florida college graduate returning to Charlotte County, I hope to inspire others to start cooking while staying at home."
The goal was to pour their "foodie passion into beautiful, healthy dishes during COVID-19 isolation."
The cookbook includes healthy food recipes with ingredients many people would have in the pantry, fridge or freezer.
In the book, Sanchez included helpful nutrition information and substitute tips; and "clever quarantine-themed descriptions, aimed to help people stuck inside get in touch with and fall in love with beautiful food."
"Recipes are presented in five categories," Sanchez said. "Breakfast, Smoothies & Snacks, Meals, Salads & Sides, and Sweets — including variations on oats and avocado toast, a cold brew coffee smoothie, steak tacos with avocado orange salsa, crunchy curry chicken salad, a new twist on fish tacos and a chocolate chip cookie skillet."
Each recipe is labeled according to its nutritional attributes, including dairy-free, vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan.
“Everyone is craving non-virtual experiences while we’re all isolated and stuck on screens," Ubben said. "What a great time to form a new, hands-on relationship with food. We hope this cookbook encourages people to explore recipes that engage the senses and delight in creating and enjoying wonderful food.”
To learn more about Sanchez's photography, visit www.isasanchez.com
