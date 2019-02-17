Sarasota and Charlotte counties will be heard when the state addresses water issues.
Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, along with Charlotte County commissioners Bill Truex and Ken Doherty, will serve on the Florida Association of Counties Water Policy Committee.
Comprised of representatives from 37 of Florida’s 67 counties, the committee will identify and develop policies to protect and propose policies to maintain water quality throughout the state. The committee is poised to direct future environmental reform.
“The counties in Florida are diverse and so are the water quality and supply issues they face on the frontlines,” FAC President and Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner said in a prepared statement.
The committee will work to identify and set policy priorities on the local, state and federal level. It will also take the lead in working with the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis who emphasizes the need to engage local government officials to help protect Florida’s vulnerable coastline and natural resources.
The committee will be meeting for the first time during the association’s Legislative Day, scheduled March 27 in Tallahassee, when it will set an agenda and a list of goals for the upcoming years.
