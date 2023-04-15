PORT CHARLOTTE — Winning the top award for designing a residential pool couldn’t have come at a better time for Dustin Maherg.
“It’s been a tough two years in our industry,” Maherg said.
His company, Nautilus Pools, won a gold award for designing and constructing a vanishing edge pool in Grassy Point.
Mahberg said he and others in the pool industry have had to deal with “not enough good employees and subcontractors, and then Ian.”
He said demand was already high and his firm was backlogged with orders, but the hurricane complicated matters further and slowed production.
Meanwhile, the Florida Swimming Pool Association and its annual “Everything Under the Sun Expo” was coming up on February, in Orlando.
Maherg asked employee Wread Richardson to attend on the company’s behalf.
“I knew we won something,” Maherg told The Daily Sun.
But he wasn’t sure what that “something” was, as the winners — gold, silver, and bronze — wouldn’t be announced until the expo.
As Richardson waited for the winners to be announced, FSPA Board President Don Ball came to the vanishing edge category and announced Nautilus Pools took the top prize for its vanishing edge residential pool.
The plaque now hangs on the wall of Maherg’s office. But there have been other recognitions for the Port Charlotte firm.
“In 2022, we were certified as a great place to work, which makes me super excited and grateful,” Maherg said.
And Pebble Tec, which publishes the pool industry’s major magazine, featured several Nautilus pools in its “World Greatest Pools” publication.
Maherg didn’t have too much time to savor the recent win and recognitions, as he had to get back to work.
“We’re working as hard as we can to catch up,” he said.
Two other local pool companies walked away with awards in Orlando, too.
Indigo Pool Patio BBQ in Venice took the bronze award for a residential pool 501 square feet and over.
AquaTech Pools GC in Nokomis won a gold award for its residential pool in the 250-500 square feet category, and a bronze award for a residential pool in the 250-500 square feet category.
