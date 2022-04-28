PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte contractor was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly lied to law enforcement about an illegal dumping site.
Todd Raymond Powers, 50, had been contacted by Charlotte County deputies in connection to a “large pile of construction waste” reported at a vacant lot on Celeste Street.
Among the waste were items such as “a hot water heater, a toilet, (a) section of a garage door, (and) multiple paint cans.”
The investigating deputy contacted Powers after finding his name on Home Depot receipts recovered at the dumping site.
When first contacted by law enforcement, according to the arrest report, Powers said his employees were on a job to repair a nearby residence and remove trash from the location. When asked how the trash was removed, he said his employees had paid someone in the area to haul it away and that he did not know where the dump site was.
“I told Powers (that) because he was the owner of the business, he was responsible for where the waste items ended up,” read the deputy’s statement in the report.
Powers later told deputies that he had spoken with his employees about the incident and referred the deputies to one of the workers for more information. Deputies noted in the report that they never told Powers the location of the dump site.
On Tuesday, deputies encountered Powers at the Celeste Street site, where he was allegedly loading waste items into a pickup. Deputies also claimed that Powers “changed his story,” saying that he had installed a fence near the dump site
Powers was subsequently charged with littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste and transported to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.