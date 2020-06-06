What’s really going on at the Sunseeker construction site, a committee of local contractors wanted to know.
What happens to all that exposed metal rebar sticking up from the columns of what was to become a resort on Charlotte Harbor, one asked Charlotte County Building Official Ben Bailey.
Bailey was speaking at the Construction Industry Licensing Board meeting Wednesday night. Its members are mostly local contractors, and they questioned how a construction site that large could sit open and unfinished for a projected 18 months.
Bailey told board members that he had met several weeks ago with the construction supervisor of the waterfront project. That supervisor told Bailey some workers will be onsite maybe into August, pouring the last concrete floors and walls where forms had already been set. The six giant cranes will also come down during this time, Allegiant told the Sun recently.
In March, Allegiant Airlines, owner of Sunseeker, halted construction on the $420 million resort project and the rebuild of the Kingsway Country Club in DeSoto County. This announcement came as airlines saw a 95% reduction in passengers due to the pandemic. Allegiant had always said it would pay for the resort construction through current revenues rather than long-term borrowing, so there was suddenly no money for the project.
A month later, Allegiant announced to its shareholders that it did not expect to do anything on site for at least 18 months, and that it might seek a project partner. These announcements came as the airline accepted hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds to cover payroll and to ensure the continuation of air travel.
Board Chair Charles Hackbarth asked about the rebar in particular.
“Let’s say it’s going to sit for another year,” he said. “Would you not have to protect the steel?”
“They’re going to be protecting the steel,” Bailey answered first. “They’ve already got an engineer out there that’s going to be looking at all that.”
As for the county, Bailey said, before any construction restart, the county will require an engineer’s letter attesting to whether those structural elements have deteriorated.
As the site empties out, there is security on site, Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.
Allegiant executives have told inquisitive shareholders last month that it’s too soon to tell what will happen with Sunseeker. Will there be another partner? When will it restart? Will it restart?
For now, President John Redmond told shareholders, the airline must focus on being an airline rather than a full travel company.
Bailey said he is hopeful.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, but that’s how it works when you’re taking money from the federal government. They want to make sure they’re saving the airline, not putting money into their pet projects,” he said. “They’re hopeful to be back ... I believe they will be. The supervisor hopes it’s in six month, but he doesn’t really know either.”
