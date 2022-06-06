PORT CHARLOTTE - A local couple filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, alleging unnecessary force in a 2019 incident.
John and Sandra Corbin held a press conference at their home on Placid Avenue to announce the filing. They were accompanied by Rawsi Williams, a Miami-based attorney.
"We are here today because of one kick," Williams said.
That kick occurred in November 2019, when the Corbins said they were driving home from a night of dancing. According to John Corbin, he was driving on South McCall Road with Sandra Corbin in the passenger seat when he dropped an item and attempted to pick it up.
The Corbins admitted the car swerved a bit, prompting deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to stop their vehicle in a parking lot near the road.
Two deputies — Aaron Williams and Michael Davidson — ordered John Corbin out of the vehicle and asked him to undergo a series of field sobriety tests in another lot, according to the attorney.
According to the couple, Sandra Corbin heard a noise and exited the car to ask what was happening to her husband. Williams then warned her to get back in the car and not interfere with the tests, which she did, the attorney said.
"She wasn't impeding their duties," Rawsi Williams said. "She just got out to see: 'What are they doing to my husband?'"
When Sandra Corbin got out of the car again, however, she said Deputy Williams kicked at her legs to sweep her to the ground.
According to a police report obtained by the Corbins, Deputy Williams acknowledges ordering Sandra Corbin to remain in the car and using a kick to sweep her to the ground. He also noted Sandra Corbin had urinated on herself after the kick and that he handcuffed her with double locks.
As the couple's attorney recounted the story in their backyard, Sandra Corbin appeared to fight back tears; Rawsi Williams paused for her client and checked in on her before continuing.
The couple alleged that Deputy Williams did not call for medical assistance after handcuffing Sandra Corbin. Instead, he called for additional law enforcement to back him up while Deputy Davidson continued the DUI test with John Corbin.
John Corbin said he could hear Sandra Corbin's cries of pain after she was kicked, but could not see her clearly. He further alleged deputies refused to tell him what happened to Sandra Corbin while he was in custody.
Responding deputies arrived and attempted to help Sandra Corbin to stand, only to find that she was unable to do so. At that point, EMS was called and Sandra was transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
It was there that she learned that she had suffered a fractured tibia, breaking her leg. She required two surgeries, including the insertion of metal rods and a total knee replacement.
After the incident, Sandra Corbin also received a notice to appear in county court — Deputy Williams reported that he smelt alcohol on her breath in his report, charging her with resisting an officer without violence and public intoxication. The report also stated she admitted to having five drinks earlier that night.
The State Attorney's Office declined to pursue the intoxication charge, according to the Corbins' attorney. The resisting charge was also later dropped.
John Corbin was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He pleaded no contest, saying that he wanted to avoid losing his job while undergoing a criminal trial.
The Corbins said that they have attempted to bring this matter to both the Sheriff's Office and the County Commission, asking that the deputies involved in the incident — particularly Deputy Williams and Davidson — to be investigated, terminated from their positions, and criminally charged. After more than a year without success, they said that they were left with no choice but to pursue a federal civil case in the Middle District of Florida.
"We're holding them accountable," Rawsi Williams said.
The Corbins and their attorney described the lingering effects they said that they have to deal with since Sandra's leg was broken.
Her walking has been severely hampered, including at one point being confined to a wheelchair; she undergoes both psychological and physical therapy; and she has had nightmares stemming from the incident.
The lawsuit also makes claim of infliction of emotional distress for John Corbin, saying that he heard his wife of 38 years crying out in pain and being told nothing.
John said when he is out driving — as he usually does, since Sandra no longer can — he has noticed that he is more apprehensive when he sees police cars.
"It kind of makes you nervous," John Corbin said.
"They should be fired," Sandra Corbin said.
Rawsi Williams noted the contrast between this case and a more recent story concerning another CCSO deputy — one who was fired after being arrested for trespassing at CoolToday Park in North Port and attacking a security guard. She alleged that a clear difference in discipline existed between these two cases of misconduct.
"They had no right to arrest her, no right to kick her," Williams said.
Williams also indicated she is representing another client in Charlotte County, who alleges a deputy broke her collarbone during an arrest.
"What kind of policing is this?" Williams said.
When reached for comment by The Daily Sun, a CCSO spokeswoman said the office does not comment on pending litigation.
