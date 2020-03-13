Don’t believe the numbers.
That’s the message from a growing number of people in Charlotte County, including Joe and Judith Nigro, who say the daily count of how many have the coronavirus (COVID-19) is misleading at best.
The Nigros have had a front row seat on the pandemic drama for the past two weeks, all without leaving their suburban home. They now understand the flaws in national communications about the virus and in the local response.
“In the midst of a pandemic, the numbers reported are a joke,” Joe Nigro wrote to the Sun in a letter. The couple then spoke with the Sun over the phone.
Judith is not angry, however. She’s just so happy to be feeling better.
She estimates she’s been sick with a fever and serious breathing problems for 10-12 days. Thursday was her first day of sweet relief, and the first time she got tested. Results were due in 72 hours.
Looking back on the two weeks since the virus likely entered their home, the Nigros realize they met the logical criteria for immediate testing, but could not get the test until their struggle was mostly over. And then, only one of them has been tested.
The day Judith finally got tested for coronavirus was the day her doctor told her she had attended a meeting with the county health department and been given test kits. They also gave Judith a chest scan to identify lingering lung problems that might require more treatment.
What happened before that?
It all started when friends from Nebraska stopped in to visit after a short cruise that left from Port Everglade.
Two weeks ago, the Port Everglade cruise port was not yet a known hot spot for coronavirus. That was the first flaw in the system. It is now listed as a location that triggers a test.
The wife of the couple from Nebraska became ill with symptoms of the virus shortly after arriving in Port Charlotte. She figured she had the flu. They decided to fly back and handle it in Nebraska.
A few days after their guests left, Judith became ill with all the symptoms of coronavirus. They read the symptoms online but misinterpreted one piece of information. Infectious disease experts were marveling at how some people remained infectious for 14 days.
The Nigros decided it couldn’t be coronavirus, because it had only been a few days. They now realize that 14 days was an outside number.
“I think that was misleading,” Judith said of the 14 day incubation news reports.
After a few days of difficulty breathing, serious congestion and a fever, Judith called her doctor. Together, they decided that with an intermittent fever, it might not be the coronavirus. Now, Judith realizes, the fever was probably dampened intermittently by the acetaminophen she was taking constantly.
Later when they wanted more information about testing, they called various state, federal and local hotlines. The most advice Judith got was to go to a hospital, which she thought was a bad idea.
“My response was, ‘I beg your pardon! That’s the last place I want to go and infect very sick people.’”
Meanwhile, in Nebraska, her friend was denied a test, even after Port Everglade was identified as a hot spot, because the cruise itself was not identified. That was the ruling of the county government in Nebraska, so the hospital there bypassed the county and Friday sent a test to a private lab.
“No one has any answers,” Joe wrote two days ago in Florida. “Not one entity has advised testing, and we have been unable to ascertain where tests can be obtained.”
“If no one is testing, how can the numbers possibly be correct,” he asked?
Judith praised her doctor, whom she did not name.
“My doctor was most well-informed, and had really done a lot of research on her own,” Judith said.
When the doctor’s office finally received its own kits, they called the Nigros in and employed extensive infection control steps, including gowns for all and escorts through all doors so they did not have to touch anything.
“I think she handled it well,” Judith said. “I certainly can’t fault the healthcare workers.”
The Nigros’ experience mirrors what is happening in many states in the nation, according to the New York Times. Healthcare providers sometimes admit there aren’t enough tests. Others say they are conserving them for the most ill.
In Florida, the state and local offices of the Department of Health have struggled to respond to inquiries.
As for the number of tests administered so far in Florida, it appears to be about 750 as of midday Friday for the whole state. That is based on figures from the state website, including negative (478), positive (51) and pending tests (221).
Following reports of newly shipped testing kits this week, the state responded Thursday night saying, “The state has adequate resources readily available to test for COVID-19.”
The press release, however, began with old news. “The outbreak has now spread from where it originated in China...”
“The plethora of non-information I’ve been receiving is overwhelming,” Judith said politely.
Officially, guidelines from the CDC advise, but don’t require, limiting testing to an increasingly narrow group. It starts with people with the otherwise unexplained symptoms, who are already hospitalized, with chronic medical conditions. Add to that people over 65. Judith is 61.
Guidelines say you should be tested if you have died from an unexplained respiratory illness.
Another category for testing has been people with the specified travel history, or in close contact with a confirmed case. But Nebraska would not test the Nigros’ friend.
As she began to recover, instead of being angry, she was giddy, her husband said
How did he stay well?
“I think he’s just a carrier,” Judith said, half jokingly, adding that this may be true of the Nebraska husband as well. “I told my husband he eats so much junk food, no virus could survive in him.”
Nonetheless, Judith has gone to great lengths to protect him, wiping every surface with disinfectant after she touched it. Judith doesn’t see how it’s possible to prevent the spread.
Sounding like so many expert pundits in the news, Judith advised, “My assumption is that everyone is going to get this ... I don’t think there’s any way that people can protect themselves.”
Protection may arrive a year from now after several companies complete testing on potential vaccines that have been fast-tracked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Other companies are working on antibody-based injections that would provide short-term protection before a vaccine is available.
And the head of U.S. Health and Human Services announced this week that 1 million test kits were in the mail.
