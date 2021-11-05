The 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes DeSoto and Sarasota counties, will no longer require face masks to be worn in its courthouses.
The 20th Judicial Court, which includes Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties, has changed its rule as well.
The 12th announced its policy change Oct. 29, as a result of an administrative order from Chief Judge Charles Roberts.
Roberts cited the reduction in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in all three counties in his decision to relax mask requirements.
“The court finds that with these recent developments, a combination of mandatory physical distancing and strong encouragement (rather than a requirement) to wear face masks, would provide adequate safety to people in the courthouses,” read the order.
The announcement noted that courthouse visitors are still required to maintain physical distancing in “courtrooms, hearing rooms, and spaces where jurors assemble and deliberate.”
The order also requires anyone experiencing “symptoms of an illness, including symptoms associated with COVID-19,” to refrain from entering courthouses in the 12th Circuit.
“Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home and contact their attorney or the Clerk’s Office if they are unrepresented,” read the announcement.
One of the last court cases in the 12th Circuit during the time when masks were required was the trial of Marian Evette Williams. The Bartow resident was convicted by a DeSoto County jury of setting a house fire in 2017 that resulted in the death of three children.
During Williams’ trial, jurors were spaced out in the courtroom. Stickers were placed for media and observers in the courtroom to also space people apart.
The only time masks were allowed to be removed during the trial was when witnesses were called to the stand. The witness stand had a transparent pane to deter air molecule spread while allowing witnesses to speak more clearly.
The 20th Judicial Circuit — which covers Charlotte County among others — similarly loosened mask requirements beginning Oct. 20, per an administrative order issued by Chief Judge Michael T. McHugh.
“Any person may voluntarily choose to wear a face mask in our courthouses and, if requested, a face mask will be provided at no cost,” read the announcement of the order.
The 20th Circuit does not mandate physical distancing; however, court participants may request to be physically distanced, with requests being evaluated “under the circumstances at the time of the request.”
Courtrooms across the country adjusted their schedules and rules rapidly as news about COVID-19 spread, along with the spread of the virus itself.
Shortly after cases began to be reported in the United States, court administrators shifted focus from in-person to virtual court appearances.
“They suspended speedy trial, and they started moving toward Zoom for the first couple of months,” said Scott Weinburg, a Punta Gorda-based defense attorney, speaking with The Daily Sun on Monday.
With court proceedings slowed down due to the pandemic, the road to trials stretched on for months. For defendants out on bond during this time, it could be a reprieve; for those who remained incarcerated, it only prolonged their detention.
The Charlotte County Justice Center was able to return to in-person jury trials by last fall, according to Kerry Mack, an attorney based in Englewood.
But only one courtroom was available at a time under physical distancing guidelines, with five judges — two county-level, three circuit-level — to hear cases.
“It’s tough enough trying to set trials as it is,” said Mack, speaking with The Daily Sun on Monday.
Mack also noted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began instituting a policy of placing new jail inmates in solitary confinement for 14 days as a method of quarantine.
Mack and Weinbug said they were eventually able to contact their incarcerated clients via video conferencing. Video conferencing was used for some types of hearings and depositions — and is sometimes still used.
In the Williams case from October, for instance, two witnesses were allowed to testify via Zoom from remote locations. A court clerk at the witnesses’ locations arranged to have them come to the local courthouse and swear them in, to allow for their testimony to be valid in DeSoto County.
While Weinburg expressed concern about the courts delaying proceedings, he also acknowledged the pandemic created a difficult and unique set of circumstances to navigate between public health and the right to a fair trial.
“Usually, the court is slow to make changes. But in this situation, the court made smart changes rapidly,” Weinburg said.
Mack said that she is appreciative of the risk the pandemic presents, but hopes that the court will do more to preserve the rights of defendants and the efficiency of the court.
“It didn’t come to a dead halt, but it was close,” said Mack, speaking about the early days of the pandemic.
The Daily Sun reached out to both districts to ask if judges would be able to require masks while they were presiding from the bench despite the relaxation of the face mask order.
Sara Miles, public information officer for the 20th Circuit Clerk’s Office, said, per the Florida Rules of Judicial Administration, judges are bound by the administrative orders of their circuit’s chief judge.
“Therefore, a presiding judge does not have the legal authority to override a Chief Judge’s A.O., hence, the presiding judge cannot require masks be worn by court users during a court proceeding,” Miles stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
