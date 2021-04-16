The Florida Department of Health’s data Friday revealed more than 50% of Sarasota and Charlotte residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
New COVID-19 cases were down in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, but up in DeSoto, where a little more than a quarter of its population has been vaccinated.
Charlotte County
In the seven-day period ended April 15, there were 286 new cases of the coronavirus in Charlotte County. Last week the county reported 307 new cases.
Forty-one patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday; last week 36 patients were in the hospital.
There were seven more deaths due to the pandemic last week, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 402.
Sarasota County
The county reported 743 new cases; last week there were 754 new cases of the virus.
There were 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, up 19 from the same time a week ago.
The Department of Health reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 805.
DeSoto County
The Department of Health reported there were 72 new cases in the county — up 30 from a week ago.
There was one person hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 on Friday — down from three hospitalized from the virus a week ago.
The Department of Health reported three more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 89.
Vaccinations update
The state’s DOH reported 4,910,971 people have completed their COVID-19 shots series. Of those, 4,386,973 completed their two-dose series, while 523,998 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 96,548 people (or 54.56% of the county’s population) have been vaccinated. A total of 60,586 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 220,131 people (or 53.41% of the population) have been vaccinated. A total of 136,611 completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials vaccinated 9,715 in the county (or 26.69% of the population), and 5,665 completed the series.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 22 new cases last week. The cases occurred at: Baker Center (1); Charlotte High School (4); Charlotte Technical College (1); L.A. Ainger Middle School (2); Lemon Bay High School (2); Murdock District Support (1); Myakka River Elementary (1); Port Charlotte Middle School (2); Punta Gorda Middle School (2); Sallie Jones Elementary School (3); and Vineland Elementary (3).
South Sarasota County schools reported the following cases last week: Atwater Elementary (1 student); Glenallen Elementary (1 student); Toledo Blade Elementary (1 student, 1 staff); Woodland Middle School (3 students); and North Port High School (8 students, 1 staff).
The DeSoto County schools district reported the following: Memorial Elementary (2 students); Nocatee Elementary (2 students); West Elementary (2 school personnel); DeSoto Middle School (1 student); DeSoto High School (3 students); and DeSoto Secondary (1 student).
