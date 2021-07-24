Overall crime went down in Florida for 2020, according to statewide crime statistics recently released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Florida’s total crime rate fell by 15.7%, with a 14.1% decrease of total index crimes, which is used to calculate the crime rate, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Here's what changed locally:
Charlotte County: Index crimes dropped by 21.7%, while the total crime rate dropped by 24.2% in all of Charlotte County, including Punta Gorda. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,034.
Which crimes are up? Robberies went up from 20 to 21.
Which crimes are down? Murders decreased from two to one; rapes decreased from 41 to 32; aggravated assaults dropped from 304 to 238; burglaries dropped from 273 to 221; larcenies decreased from 1,708 to 1,302; and motor vehicle thefts dropped from 133 to 128.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.
The Punta Gorda Police Department saw a 3.4% decrease in index crimes. The city also had a 5.5% drop in the total crate rate compared to 2019. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,401.6.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said lower crime rates are a compilation of many things, including good police work, teamwork and a good partnership with the community being served.
"The police are not solely responsible for crime rates," Davis said, "whether they are low or high. Prevention is key and in order to prevent crime, you need to have a good relationship with your community.
"We promote communication with our residents and encourage them to report anything suspicious to help us address issues before they turn into major problems or crimes."
Davis went on to say that she believes all chiefs and sheriff's want lower crime numbers in their communities.
"Sometimes we have different strategies, but we all have the same goal — making our community the safest possible," she said.
Sarasota County: Index crimes decreased by 7.8% with the total crime rate dropping by 10.5%. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,755.2.
Which crimes are up? Rapes increased from 77 to 102, aggravated assaults increased from 696 to 735, and motor vehicle thefts went up from 395 to 401.
Which crimes are down? Murders dropped from nine to seven; robberies dropped from 143 to 134, burglaries went down from 967 to 932, and larcenies dropped from 5,980 to 5,310.
In North Port, index crimes went down by 19%. The total crime rate went down by 23.1%. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,108.8.
"Anytime crime numbers are going down, that's good news," said North Port Communications Manager Josh Taylor. "We had a couple different approaches on how we handle crime in North Port such as being more proactive and being out there touching base with the community."
Taylor said the coronavirus pandemic most likely played a role, as well.
"COVID-19 probably had a big impact," he said. "There was a time there in 2020 where people weren’t leaving their homes."
In Venice, index crimes went up by 19.5%. The total crime rate also increased by 16%. The crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,507.3.
DeSoto County: Index crimes dropped by 5.3%. The total crime rate also went down by 7.9%. The total crime rate per 100,000 population was listed at 1,984.8.
Which crimes are up? Rapes went up from 19 to 22 and aggravated assaults went up from 124 to 148.
Murders and robberies remained the same as 2019 with murder at three and robberies at 13.
Which crimes are down? Burglaries went down from 177 to 170, larcenies went down from 391 to 336, and motor vehicle thefts dropped from 50 to 44.
In Arcadia, index crimes also went down by 9.3%. The total crime rate went down 11.8%. The total crime rate per 100,000 population was 1,828.2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.