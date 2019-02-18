The Gamma Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Society of Key Women Educators, hosted its annual “Reach to Teach” Fashion Show on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Over 200 guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and viewed beautiful fashions by Dillard’s modeled by the group’s members comprised of both active and retired educators. Guests participated in an elaborate Silent Auction of over 130 member-donated items combined with gift cards and certificates, items, and baskets donated by 42 local businesses. The luncheon festivities included recognition for respected educator and longtime DKG member, Jan Pilipovich, who was initiated into the DKG organization in 1978 and has had an illustrious career as a chemistry teacher. Jan received a standing ovation for her years of educating students in several states overcoming initial gender bias on her quest to teach chemistry. Zena Wotitsky was honored last year for her career in education in Charlotte County and in 2017, educator Jo Stancil was honored for years of service to Charlotte County education including her years as principal of Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Proceeds from Delta Kappa Gamma fundraising assists local women pursuing a degree in education. Grant recipients receive funds to begin college and and maintain their path to finish their education degree. Grant recipients in 2018, one from each of Charlotte County’s three high schools, were on hand to assist with the luncheon’s activities. For more information visit https://sites.google.com/site/gammanuflorida/home.
Local Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter hosts fundraiser luncheon
- Provided by BARB DAVIS
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.