Local Family Fun Day honors Caribbean culture

PORT CHARLOTTE — Local families were treated to food, live music and more Sunday at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte for the Caribbean American Cultural Connections Family Fun Day.
The CACC event, co-sponsored by Charlotte County Community Services and Ajax Paving, was the first one since the pandemic for the organization.
Despite the heat reaching around 96 degrees, families were happy to be out socializing again.
“It feels great to be able to get together and it feels like a bit of normal without the masks,” Tameko Gates said. “This used to be an annual event but they couldn’t have it last year.”
Amber Miale and her daughter Alyssa were celebrating along with other members of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, who had a booth at the event.
“We’re from Broward County,” Amber said, “but it feels like we are back at home with the community together like this.
“It’s nice and relaxing — something we (as a community) haven’t been able to do for a while.”
The afternoon festivities featured “vibrant authentic cultural performances,” organizer Sonia Owens said.
“We had a lot of entertainment that wasn’t from the (Charlotte County) area,” she said. “They love this area though.”
Multiple performers took the stage, hailing from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale.
Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, of Fort Lauderdale, brought a 15-piece steel drum orchestra for their first performance in the Charlotte County area.
“It feels very fantastic to come here and spread the culture,” said orchestra member Glen Phillips, “to share the culture.”
“We have to keep the culture moving,” he continued. “Trinidad and Tobago, that’s where the steel pan music ... where everything started.”
Owens said around 250 people attended the event that ran into the evening.
“I was very happy (with the turnout) because I thought it was going to rain,” Owens said. “I am happy that people came out and were just excited about seeing live music and to be able to come out and be safe and socialize.”
This would have been the fifth year CACC has hosted the event; however, like most functions last summer, they had to cancel it.
This year, Owens said they tried to focus on having multiple live performers to entertain those in attendance.
“We had a lot more families (this year),” she said. “This was a very diverse crowd compared to the last event.
“We wanted to focus on the music (and) that it was live music. We wanted to make sure people knew it was an open and safe area for all ages.”
CACC is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization focused on the development of culturally diverse activities and promoting the arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives of the Caribbean and African cultures.
More information about the group can be found at Facebook.com/CACCincFL.
Music and other information about Melo Groove Steel Orchestra can be found at MeloGroove.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.